Earl Sweatshirt and The Alchemist are set to take their debut collaborative project on the road this winter, and its itinerary has now been released.

On Wednesday (September 13), Alc announced plans of touring the United States with Earl throughout the month of November for a total of 11 dates. They will kickstart the trek in Seattle and call it a day three weeks later in Detroit.

Joining them on their run will be Black Noi$e and MIKE (who also appeared on their album); whereas the prior will only perform for the first three concerts on the itinerary, the latter will appear every night.

Check out the full schedule below:

In late August, the duo released Voir Dire, but not in the most accessible manner. Rather than putting it on the usual streaming platforms, the rapper-producer team dropped their long-awaited LP via Gala Music.

The tracklist, described as a “digital collectable,” is available to stream for free after entering an email address, with each song also available as an NFT (non-fungible token).

The tour dates for the album’s live rendition are as follows:

NOVEMBER 2023

6 – Showbox Sodo, Seattle, WA

7 – McMenamins Crystal Ballroom, Portland, OR

9 – The Regency Ballroom, San Francisco, CA

14 – The Studio At The Factory, Dallas, TX

15 – The Ballroom At Warehouse Live, Houston, TX

18 – Heaven At The Masquerade, Atlanta, GA

20 – The Fillmore Silver Spring, Washington, DC

21 – Theatre of Living Arts, Philadelphia, PA

22 – Brooklyn Steel, New York City, NY

24 – Royale, Boston, MA

27 – Saint Andrew’s Hall, Detroit, MI

related editorial 10 Years Of ‘Doris’: A Peek In The Rearview Mirror at Early Earl Sweatshirt August 23, 2023

In HipHopDX’s 3.8/5 review of the album, Anthony Malone wrote: “There’s moments of brilliance across the 11 tracks; Earl’s pen is elegant and intricate, Al’s production delicate and meticulous. Earl Sweatshirt’s previous works Doris, I Don’t Like Shit, Feet of Clay, etc. feature brooding world building and vivid imagery that captures and immerses you into his world.

“But in Voir Dire (the process by which lawyers screen jurors and witnesses), the world building is absent, instead it opts for the minimalism of rapper and producer, bars and beats. This can create a disconnect, as if Earl is rapping off a “Alchemist Beats” folder. Alchemist’s means of flipping samples is remarkable but the ideas feel more stiff and stale than refreshing.”

He concluded: “Voir Dire is an exceptional collection of raps, but missing connectivity between Earl and Alc holds back the tape’s potential. Where Earl breathes life into his verses, Alc plays it safe with more simple ideas that feel a bit boring and recycled.”