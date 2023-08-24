Earl Sweatshirt and The Alchemist have given fans a peek at their collaborative project, VOIR DIRE, though the album’s official release date has not been announced yet.

On Wednesday (August 23), a music video for the duo’s song with MIKE began making the rounds online. “Sentry” is not available on streaming platforms as of now, but it is expected to become more accessible this Friday.

Fans and peers of the two have been reacting to the new drop since it went public, with Schoolboy Q writing: “BraH How do earl be doin tHis sHit so easy [face palm emoji]”

Check out the music video for the new single below:

Earl and Alc’s new album could be just days away from dropping. The veteran producer sparked excitement for the project on Tuesday (August 22) when he posted what appeared to be a tracklist on Instagram, with the title VOIR DIRE.

The cryptic post included 11 songs with titles such as “27 Braids,” “Mac Deuce” and “Free the Ruler,” as well as a guest feature for “Sentry” that was blurred out, which, it now turns, is MIKE.

Though Alc revealed no further details besides a list of song titles, fans immediately guessed it’s a joint project between him and Earl.

“This gotta be the Earl album right,” read one comment on the post, while another said: “EARLCHEMIST.”

One eagle-eyed user even shared a link to the website, which asks people to “find at least 3” songs from “the tracklist” via a word search puzzle. It also poses the question: “When did Al start snitching?”

The hunch appeared to be right as The Alchemist posted a flyer on Wednesday (August 23), the same day “Sentry” went live, promoting a show in London later this week headlined by himself and Earl Sweatshirt.

“Earl Sweatshirt + The Alchemist Present: VOIR DIRE,” reads the poster. “Location: Jazz Cafe, 5 Parkway, London NW1 7PG, UK. Aug 25 22:30 – 03:00.”

The Jazz Cafe’s website doesn’t mention anything about a new album, but it does promise a “once in a lifetime party” featuring a “finely curated lineup of local heroes and global giants,” while also telling attendees to “expect the unexpected.”

The show follows Earl Sweatshirt’s concert at KOKO on Friday evening celebrating the 10th anniversary of his debut album Doris, just as he did in his hometown of Los Angeles last week.