A deep-field image captured by the James Webb Space Telescope containing thousands of distant galaxies NASA, ESA, CSA, and STScI

Astronomers have confirmed that a distant galaxy spotted by the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) is the earliest ever seen, giving us a window on galaxy formation when the universe was in its infancy.

Rohan Naidu at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and his colleagues used JWST to examine a galaxy called MoM-z14, which was first spotted in 2023.

Since it launched in 2021, JWST has detected galaxies…