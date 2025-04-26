A 21-year-old male is dead after a fight broke out in front of Commonwealth Bar & Stage early Saturday morning.

In a release, the Calgary Police Service says they got the call at around 1:55 a.m., and Calgary police homicide unit Staff Sgt. Sean Gregson says the initial investigation is ongoing.

“It was at the end of the night,” explained Gregson. “We know that there was a lot of people out, and from our initial review we’ve seen there was a lot of people that began to videotape this incident as it occurred.”

Police say two victims with stab wounds were taken to hospital, but despite life-saving efforts performed by EMS, one victim was declared deceased upon arrival at Foothills Hospital. A potential third victim came to Foothills seeking medical attention related to a stabbing later.

Staff Sgt. Gregson was able to provide an update on their conditions.

“One remains in hospital in stable condition, and one’s been released.”

The canine unit was brought in to track down a number of people who fled the scene. Calgary police say they have four suspects currently in custody, and note they do not believe the fight was gang-related.

“There’s nothing to say that this was a targeted event or that it was gang-involved,” Gregson said. “I think this is gonna be an unfortunate tragic incident fueled by alcohol and ego.”

Gregson couldn’t provide many specific details as the investigation is ongoing but did mention it will take time.

“Our investigators have to speak with all the officers that attended, so it’s a very time-consuming task,” said Gregson. “In terms of speaking with everyone involved and reviewing all the information, and CCTV footage.”

Calgary police are asking anyone with information, or video footage to contact Calgary police or Crime Stoppers.