Although CD rate movement was quiet today, that’s still good news—because it means you can still earn a record 6.00% APY with one of three different CD options, ranging from nine to 17 months. You also have 10 additional opportunities to earn at least 5.75% APY, with terms as short as six months.
The two industry co-leaders paying 6.00% APY are INOVA Federal Credit Union, which offers a 9-month certificate, and Credit Human, which lets you choose that rate on any term you like between 12 and 17 months.
Key Takeaways
- The top rate of 6.00% in our daily ranking of the best nationwide CDs is available from two different institutions, with terms ranging from 9 to 17 months.
- A total of 13 nationally available CDs are currently paying 5.75% APY or better.
- Some lucky CD shoppers can even earn 6.25% APY with a regional offer available in five states.
- The Fed announced on Sept. 20 that it was holding rates steady for the time being, but a possible hike in November or December is still on the table.
Below you’ll find featured rates available from our partners, followed by details from our complete ranking of the best CDs available nationwide.
If you’re looking to lock in a great rate for a longer term, the top return in our ranking of the best 2-year CDs is 5.50% APY, available from either Vibrant Credit Union for 23 months or La Capitol Federal Credit Union for 26 months.
Still not long enough? You can extend a 5.32% rate further down the road with a 30-month certificate, or 5.25% APY for 40 months. Both can be found in our daily ranking of the best 3-year CDs.
Nationwide CDs aren’t your only option. Leading rates are sometimes offered by banks and credit unions that serve select regions. While sometimes these territories are small, the highest CD rate in the country right now—6.25% APY—is available to anyone living in one of five lucky states.