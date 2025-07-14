Sharjah, United Arab Emirates — Starting with your return has never been easier. Invest Bank has launched a new cash-back fixed deposit that pays interest on day one—not after a year. With annual returns of up to 4.35% and a minimum deposit of AED 100,000, this exclusive offer redefines how UAE customers save. The offer is valid for a limited time only, until August 31, 2025.

This new product has been designed to provide instant value to customers looking to boost their financial plans from the very beginning of their deposit term. Whether for personal savings or financial growth, the cash-back fixed deposit offers a fresh alternative to traditional savings models, paying the entire interest amount upfront, credited directly to the customer’s account.

The deposit offers:

4.35% annual return (for government and semi-government employees)

4.25% for other customers

Paid in full on day one of the deposit

One-year term only, with a minimum AED 100,000 deposit

Edris Al Rafi, Chief Executive Officer of Invest Bank, said:

“At Invest Bank, we believe rewarding trust should be immediate. Our new cash-back fixed deposit is designed for customers who want their money to start working for them from day one, a truly empowering shift in traditional banking. It reflects our commitment to offering smart, rewarding products that align with our customers’ evolving financial goals.”

The cash-back fixed deposit is available exclusively for a limited time and represents a strong choice for individuals and professionals across the UAE seeking upfront value, stable returns, and a smarter way to save.

About Invest Bank:

Founded in 1975, Invest Bank PSC is a leading public shareholding company, headquartered in Sharjah, UAE. With over four decades of significant presence, Invest Bank has established itself as a reputable entity within the UAE’s banking sector, committed to delivering exceptional financial services. In 2019, the Government of Sharjah became a strategic partner, reaffirming the bank’s position through commercial investment, with its shares publicly traded on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX). Today, Invest Bank offers a wide array of services including retail banking, corporate banking, and investment services.