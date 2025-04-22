This year, the 55th Earth Day is being observed under the theme “ One World, One Power. Earth Day 2025 focuses on accelerating the transition to renewable energy and aims to triple clean electricity generation by 2030.

Grammy-nominated singer, actress, and longtime climate advocate Antonique Smith has been named the official ambassador for Earth Day 2025.

Widely recognized for her roles as Faith Evans in Notorious and Mimi Marquez in Rent on Broadway, Smith brings both visibility and dedication to the climate movement. She is also the co-founder and CEO of Climate Revival, a nonprofit that mobilizes communities of faith and people of colour in the fight against climate change. She will be performing at New York’s Times Square today(April 22).

First organized by US Senator Gaylord Nelson, the event brought together millions of people across the United States and later the world to demand action on pollution, deforestation, and climate change.

Today, this movement continues to grow with over one billion people in more than 190 countries participating in various activities to address concerns over climate policies and advocate for a sustainable future.

Canada is a country where approximately 85% of electricity comes from clean and natural sources, which is a good sign on Earth Day. The federal government recently adjusted its Clean Electricity Regulations, extending the national net-zero electricity target from 2035 to 2050. Additionally, Ontario’s hydroelectric capacity is projected to surpass 10,000 megawatts, and steady growth in wind energy will also contribute to the national grid.For Canada and the world, Earth Day is not just a reminder of the challenges ahead, it is a collective commitment to solutions that can secure a livable planet for future generations.

