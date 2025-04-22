Climate Lab is a Seattle Times initiative that explores the effects of climate change in the Pacific Northwest and beyond. The project is funded in part by The Bullitt Foundation, CO2 Foundation, Jim and Birte Falconer, Mike and Becky Hughes, Henry M. Jackson Foundation, University of Washington and Walker Family Foundation, and its fiscal sponsor is the Seattle Foundation.

The Seattle Times’ Climate Lab, a community funded reporting team, endeavors to share the most important climate and environmental news with our audience.

The lab celebrated its first birthday a couple of months ago. But the Earth, our ultimate subject, has been at it for several billion years. We’re still catching up with her.

With Tuesday marking Earth Day, we’d like to bring to you some ways to participate in celebrations or other events. For good measure, we’ve also sprinkled in some relevant Climate Lab coverage to further our goal of keeping you informed.

Bring some gloves and get ready to pick up some trash. The Freeway Park Association, Town Hall Seattle and Urban Renaissance Group are organizing this cleanup to freshen up a piece of downtown Seattle. Register here, and meet at Seneca Plaza.

When: 12-1:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 22

Where: 700 Seneca St., Seattle

Trees are great planet defenders. They suck up carbon from the atmosphere, cast cooling shade in urban areas and provide habitat for animals. The Student Conservation Association is linking up with the Arbor Day Foundation and T-Mobile to plant trees at the Wetmore Community Farm in Seattle’s Mount Baker neighborhood.

When: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Tuesday, April 22

Where: 3025 S. Estelle St., Seattle

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is getting in on the festivities at the Ballard Locks in Seattle. Volunteers are sought to help plant a pollinator garden and restore other habitat. See registration info here.

When: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Tuesday, April 22

Where: Ballard Locks Fish Ladder Plaza, Seattle

The Children of the Setting Sun, a cadre of Coast Salish youth, Indigenous artists and creators from across the region, is throwing a gathering in Whatcom County. You can expect speakers, music, food and environmental and social justice resources.

When: 12-3 p.m. Tuesday, April 22

Where: Bay Street, Bellingham

Sometimes, a stroll in the woods is just the medicine you need. The city of Redmond is hosting a walk at the Heron Rookery. Attendees can expect to learn about trees and plants growing at the park. Meet at the pavilion along Bear Creek Parkway.

When: 12-1 p.m. Tuesday, April 22

Where: 161 Ave. N.E. & Bear Creek Parkway, Redmond

The 50-plus-acre Bellevue Botanical Garden has some new tricks up its sleeve. Last week the garden unveiled Habitats at Home, a bold new garden feature that prioritizes habitats for wildlife and pollinators. Flipping the script on traditional manicured gardens, the new garden proudly displays native plants and even a fallen tree, celebrating a wilder beauty with purpose. Admission is free.

When: Open daily, dawn to dusk

Where: 12001 Main St., Bellevue

Heads up: applications are open through Wednesday for the Washington State Department of Transportation’s e-bike rebate lottery program. People in a household earning 80% or less of their county’s median income could get up to $1,200 at participating bike shops that have physical stores and repair services in the state. Others can get $300. For King County, 80% of the area’s median income is $78,000 for a single person.

More than $4 million is available in the program, with funding from the state’s Climate Commitment Act. That law set up the state’s carbon-pricing program, in which the state’s largest polluters of greenhouse gases buy allowances.

