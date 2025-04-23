Earth Day is a day for all of us to come together to appreciate the Earth, the wondrous landscapes it contains and the awe-inspiring wildlife that call it home. That’s why we were at the Oregon Coast Aquarium today taking to guests about one of the most pressing threats to the planet: plastic pollution.

It’s been known for decades that plastic pollution is an environmental problem. It takes forever to biodegrade and it’s systemic in nature, wildlife and our bodies. One of the best ways to limit the amount of plastic we’re exposed to is first off using less of it. However, there are other ways to reduce the level of plastic that enter the environment.

While at the aquarium, we educated people about the threats of pre-production plastic pellets called “nurdles”, while aquarium staff talked about microfiber filters for washing machines to reduce plastic pollution from clothing, as well as ways to identify plastic on local beaches.

Overall, the day showed that virtually everyone understands that plastic pollution is harmful for humans, wildlife and the planet and it’s clear that society should reduce its dependency on plastic.

Below are a few photos of the activity tables from our Earth Day trip.