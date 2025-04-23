A magnitude 6.2 earthquake struck the Marmara Sea off the coast of Turkey on Wednesday morning, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The USGS said that the tremor occurred approximately 13 miles off the coast of the coastal town of Marmara Ereğlisi, which around 67 miles from Istanbul, the country’s commercial capital and largest city.

The service added that the temblor struck at a depth of 6.2 miles. No damage had been reported at the time of writing, although residents of Istanbul said aftershocks continued to shake the city of 16 million.

This is a developing story. Please check back for further updates.