A magnitude 3.9 earthquake was recorded around 60 kilometres south of Victoria on Wednesday, officials say, in what is the latest quake to be felt in southwest B.C. over the last two weeks.

Earthquakes Canada says the quake’s epicentre was in Olympic National Park in Washington state, and it struck around 4:18 p.m. PT.

The agency says that there were no reports of damage due to the shaker, and none would be expected. The quake was “lightly felt” in Victoria, according to Earthquakes Canada.

Officials say anyone who felt the quake should fill out the Earthquakes Canada “Did you feel it?” form.

Wednesday’s quake comes after a 4.7-magnitude earthquake near Sechelt on Feb. 21 and a 5.0-magnitude quake on Feb. 24 off the coast of Port Alice on northern Vancouver Island.

A 4.1-magnitude earthquake was also reported near Sidney on March 3, in what has been a particularly seismically active winter for southwest B.C.