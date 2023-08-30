And it was a particularly bad day for Crossgates Primrose, who lost heavily to Berwick Rangers in the East of Scotland Qualifying Cup.

Dundonald Bluebell 6, Tynecastle 1

THREE very useful Premier Division points for the ‘Bell and a good performance for the Moorsiders.

It was even better when it is realised that they played 70 minutes with ten men, after Jordan Orru was red carded.

Dundonald took the lead in ten minutes with a Calum Smith goal but a penalty put the Edinburgh side level.

The ‘Bell were having the better of things and in 18 minutes Lewis McKenzie’s low shot went into the bottom corner of the net, but within ten minutes Orru’s sending off left the home side facing a tough challenge.

They got to the break 2-1 up and started the second-half well. McKenzie made it 3-1 in 50 minutes, then Regan Lumsden added a fourth 60 seconds later.

Tynecastle were at sixes and sevens at the back by this stage, and Daryl Healy’s volley put the game safe for the ‘Bell.

A well-placed Lumsden free-kick added number six and push the Bluebell into eighth spot in the table leaving manager Stephen Husband a happy man.

“I couldn’t have asked any more from the lads to play so impressively for more than an hour with ten men,” he said. “It sets us up nicely for Saturday’s Scottish Cup Second Preliminary Round tie with Preston Athletic in East Lothian.”

Penicuik Athletic 2, Hill of Beath Hawthorn 1

THE Haws went into this Premier League game with former boss Kevin Fotheringham at the helm, after Stewart Kenny left the club last week.

Fotheringham, who is now on the committee at Keirs Park, will be in a caretaker role while the club seeks a new boss.

Sixth top Athletic took the lead in 27 minutes with a fierce 30 yard free-kick, then ten minutes later they grabbed a second, but Ross Allum hit the Penicuik bar, and soon after new acquisition, Dan Watt, was pulled down in the box and converted the penalty kick to put Hill of Beath back in the game.

Daniel Baur saw a header cleared off the line, then Jordan Tosh saw his shot cleared just short of the goal line.

In the second period Haws dominated possession and desperate Athletic defending saw Allum’s effort blocked on the line before Robbie Buchanan’s shot went close to levelling the match.

Try as they might Haws could not get an equaliser, but Fotheringham was pleased with the way the team took on the challenge.

“The fight-back was excellent and really we should have taken something from the game,” he said.

“Hopefully we can find the right man to take over as manager soon, but I am happy to fill the gap meantime, and we have a big game this Saturday at home to Tayport in the second preliminary round of the Scottish Cup.”

Action from Crossgates’ Qualifying Cup tie against Berwick Rangers. (Image: David Wardle)

Crossgates Primrose 0, Berwick Rangers 6

THIS turned out to be a harrowing experience for the Primrose in the East of Scotland Qualifying Cup.

Berwick have been doing well in the Lowland League this season, and they opened the game well and took the lead in five minutes with a 25 yarder.

In the 23rd minute it was 2-0 when slack marking allowed a Berwick forward to get into the box and fire home, then before the break a good Rangers move saw them lead by three at the inerval.

Early in the second-half it was 4-0, when more slack work at the back by Crossgates was punished.

The home side were struggling to create many good chances and in 63 minutes they were hit by another goal from Berwick.

Some better defensive work by the hosts kept the score down, but with five minutes to go a penalty completed a very bleak day for Crossgates.

Action from Crossgates’ Qualifying Cup tie against Berwick Rangers. (Image: David Wardle)

Lochore Welfare 1, Camelon 3

BIG spending Camelon managed to leave Crosshill with all three First Division points, but they had to work really hard to overcome the Welfare.

The Falkirk side took the led early in the game, when a freak own goal by Matty Christie left the home side chasing the game.

However, gradually the hosts took over and created some good chances and Sean Cusick had a great chance to square matters, but failed to convert from close in.

A fine equaliser did come when Christie got on the end of an excellent passing move and soon after a couple of really well crafted moves were passed up by Lochore.

Then near half-time the home defence failed to deal with a corner and Camelon grabbed an interval lead.

The Welfare came out for the second period determined to get back in the game and Ewan Sutherland, Christie and Cusick all went close before Camelon got a third goal in break-away to guarantee the win.

Lochore boss, James Adam, said: “We came back strongly after the unfortunate own goal, but we missed a few good chances to take a the lead and paid the penalty.”

Lochgelly Albert 4, Harthill Royal 5

THE Berts’ defensive frailties were clearly underlined in this East of Scotland Third Division game at Purvis Park.

Lochgelly made a great start to the game and in five minutes a Calum Bennell shot was handled in the Royal box and he converted the resultant penalty.

Then ten minutes later a Scott Russell cross was perfect for Bennell to slip a second into the Harthill net.

Things looked good for the Albert as half-time approached, but in 40 minutes a bad pass-back led to Royal pulling one back and in the closing seconds of the half the visitors added two more to lead at the break.

The Berts started the second period well and Daniel House’s drive took a deflection to pull one back in 73 minutes, but within seconds a Harthill break-away made it 4-3.

Lochgelly kept working hard and when Jay McLaren was fouled in the Harthill box Bennell levelled the game from the spot, and completed his hat-trick.

It was the hosts who went looking for a winner, but with just six minutes to go a Royal player was not picked up in the Lochgelly box and a free header gave Harthill a win which put the Berts bottom of the table.

Lochgelly committee man, Derek Patrick was left stunned by game!

He said: “A hat-trick by Calum Bennell, and some great goals, but still we lose the game, through some really poor defending.”

Saturday’s games, Scottish Cup Second Preliminary Round, Hill of Beath Hawthorn v Tayport 3pm. Preston Athletic v Dundonald Bluebell 3pm.

East of Scotland League Third Division, Lochgelly Albert v Edinburgh Community 2.30pm. Alex Jack Cup second round, Boness Athletic v Crossgates Primrose 2.30pm.

Next Tuesday’s matches, East of Scotland Premier Division, Dundonald Bluebell v Luncarty 7.30pm, Hill of Beath hawthorn v Sauchie Athletic 7.30pm, Penicuik Athletic v Crossgates Primrose 7.30pm.