EastEnders actor Max Bowden has broken his silence after being axed by the BBC1 soap following a showdown with bosses.

Max has played Ben Mitchell for four years, taking over the long-running character in 2019.

While Max has not addressed his exit directly, he re-posted a birthday message from one of his biggest fans and ardent EastEnders viewers.

One of his longtime supporters, who goes by the name Amz on instagram, said: “Happy 29th birthday Max. Thank you for being YOU and thank you for everything.”

Max reposted her video montage, which showed them hugging outside the EastEnders set and at the National TV Awards.

Earlier in the day, the same fan took to X, formerly twitter, to express her distress at the news Max was leaving the long-running soap.

“Still trying to process the fact that Max is leaving EastEnders!” she wrote. “He made Ben Mitchell his own and will leave a huge space. Whatever the reason for Max leaving us just heartbreaking.”

The Sun exclusively revealed yesterday that Max met with bosses who decided not to renew his contract when it expires in March 2024.

It is believed his off-screen partying and love life played a part in his axing, as big wigs reportedly felt it was overshadowing the show.

A TV insider said: “Max has played Ben for the last four years and bosses decided his time on the show was up.

“There has been a lot of noise around him for a bit too long and that can take away from the drama on the show.

“He went in for a meeting as his contract was up for renewal next year.

“No one knew how it was going to go and following discussions it was decided that he would leave.

“Bosses have yet to plan his exit storyline but Ben is not a character that they would kill off as we’ve already seen in all the previous recasts.”

An EastEnders spokeswoman confirmed: “Max will be leaving EastEnders next year.

“We wish him all the best for the future.”

Since the news broke, EastEnders writer Daran Little has hit back at viewers after the show faced backlash for axing fan favourite Max.

Taking to his X account, Daran wrote: “I’m blocking those who accuse me of hating EE characters.

“We spend our time coming up with stories and characters, creating balance, listening to viewers and trying to keep a 38 year old soap fresh and relevant.

“It’s the best it’s been for years. Honoured & proud to be part of it.”