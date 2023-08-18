



BBC soap bosses have released a first look trailer as the iconic character – played by Michelle Collins – arrives back in Albert Square later this month, having been presumed dead for the last 30 years.

It was recently revealed that she the ex-wife of longstanding character Ian Beale (Adam Woodyatt) has been in witness protection after “dying” in prison, later going on assume the identity of Rose Knight.

“Rose” also happens to be the wife of new Queen Vic landlord George Knight (Colin Salmon), who – along with his daughters Anna and Gina (Molly Rainford and Francesca Henry) – have been left wondering what happened to her after she disappeared from their lives over a decade ago.

With her witness protection scheme now over, Cindy will arrive back in Walford on 28 August to visit her son Peter Beale (Thomas Law) – unaware ex-husband George and their daughters are also now living there.

Just what will happen when they come face to face with Cindy, and her real identity is revealed to them?

The new promo has also teased that Cindy and her ex-mother-in-law Kathy Beale (Gillian Taylforth) will have some scores to settle when she walks back into her lif with her son Ian, with whom she has reunited with off-screen in the last few years.

Needless to say the impending drama has got fans’ appetites well and truly whetted…

EastEnders will air Cindy Beale’s return to Walford from Monday 28 August on BBC One and iPlayer.





