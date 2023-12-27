DANNY Walters has confessed he felt “deceitful” after being forced to keep the EastEnders’ Christmas Day murder victim a secret.

The 30-year-old’s EastEnders character Keanu Taylor was killed by Linda Carter [Kellie Bright] during the explosive episode.

2 Danny has admitted it was hard to keep the secret of Keanu’s death from everyone Credit: BBC

2 Linda was revealed as the killer during the episode Credit: BBC

Now Danny has opened up about being a part of the biggest soap storyline of the year.

He said: “It’s been extremely difficult! I feel like I’ve been very deceitful to my friends and my family and have made many excuses.”

But Danny admitted that he did tell “a handful” of his family members that Keanu would be making a gory exit.

Speaking ahead of the episode, told the Metro: “A handful of my family members know. Let’s just say I’ve been very evasive with the answers I’ve given my family, so most of them don’t know. I’m expecting lots of texts and calls on Christmas Day and tears from my nans!”

Keanu was revealed as the murder victim after almost a year of guessing from fans after a flash-forward episode in February.

And viewers were shocked to learn that Linda was the killer following a heated confrontation between Keanu and Sharon Watts [Letitia Dean] in the Queen Vic.

But she and the rest of “The Six” were almost interrupted by a drunk Rocky Cotton [Brian Conley] as they attempted to hide Keanu’s body.

Now many have been left wondering if Rocky will be framed for the murder after the actor’s exit was confirmed earlier this year.

Commenting on the scene on Twitter, one fan said: “I wonder if Rocky will be framed now that he’s turned up.”

A second echoed: “Is Rocky gonna go in and end up getting framed in the storyline or something?”

Someone else penned: Rocky is going to get the blame here. That’s his exit.”