EASTENDERS fans are convinced an iconic character is set to return after his on-screen daughter drops a huge hint.

Three years after his departure, viewers strongly believe that Max Branning is set to make a return to the BBC soap.

5 Max discreetly exited the show in 2021, fleeing with his granddaughter Abi offscreen Credit: BBC/Kieron McCarron/Jack Barnes

5 His apparent reconciliation with daughter Lauren in Walford ended in another falling out, leaving their communication status uncertain Credit: BBC/Kieron McCarron/Jack Barnes

Max was axed from the show in 2021, making a discreet exit by fleeing with his young granddaughter Abi offscreen.

He appeared to have reconciled with his daughter Lauren Branning outside of Walford. However, they experienced another falling out, leaving their current communication status uncertain.

In the most recent episode, Lauren confronted Linda Carter upon discovering that she may have had a sister she didn’t know about in Walford, who turned out to be Linda’s daughter, Annie.

Lauren was surprised to find out that Max was Annie’s biological father.

Linda and Lauren eventually had a conversation, during which Linda clarified why she had told everyone her ex Mick Carter was Annie’s father.

Linda spoke of Max’s track record of causing disruptions and not consistently being present for his children.

Lauren understood and decided to keep the news from her dad, Max.

Yet, viewers strongly believe that Lauren might eventually disclose the truth to her father, potentially paving the way for Max’s highly anticipated return.

One viewer took to X/Twitter and wrote: “Lauren will find out about Linda’s drinking problem she will definitely tell max and he will somehow come back to take Annie.”

Another added: “Finally! Now please let Max find out about Annie.”

A third penned: “So, is Max coming back? Otherwise, I don’t see the need to tell Lauren about Annie.”

Max is played by actor, Jake Wood, who made his first appearance on the soap in 2006.

5 In a recent episode, Lauren uncovered a secret sister in Walford, Linda’s daughter Annie, leading to a confrontation with Linda Credit: BBC

5 Lauren was astonished to discover that Max was Annie’s biological father Credit: BBC/Kieron McCarron/Jack Barnes