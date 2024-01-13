EASTENDERS legend Patsy Palmer is set to return to Albert Square as she reprises her role as Bianca Jackson.

The soap icon, who has played the fiery character on and off since 1993, has been pictured on set ahead of her huge comeback.

4 Patsy Palmer is set to reprise her role as Bianca Jackson in the spring Credit: PA

4 Bianca was last seen in Albert Square in 2019 Credit: BBC

It’s been over four years since she last appeared on EastEnders, but Bianca is on her way back to our screens for a short stint this spring.

Having briefly returned in 2019, Patsy reprises her role as her step-daughter Whitney Dean and boyfriend Zack Hudson visit Bianca in Milton Keynes following her off-screen break-up with Terry, but it’s not long before chaos ensues.

On returning to EastEnders, Patsy said: “I’m so excited to be reprising the role of Bianca. EastEnders holds such a special place in my heart so it’s always a pleasure to be back.”

While executive producer Chris Clenshaw added: “I’m thrilled to welcome the fabulous Patsy back to the iconic role of Bianca Jackson.

“Although the character was last seen on-screen in 2019, Bianca still remains a fan favourite.

“We know our audiences will be thrilled at her return as she is thrust into the heart of the drama alongside step-daughter Whitney.”

It is not yet clear if Bianca will play a role in Whitney’s exit, as actress Shona McGarty will leave her role this year after 15 years playing the popular BBC character.

It comes after Whitney was left rattled when she discovered that she had fallen pregnant once again and she began to doubt whether she and Zack were strong enough to bring their own child into the world, after they lost their daughter Peach last year.

Having spoken to Yolande Trueman about what to do, Whitney came to a realisation that she had been given a blessing and should continue on with the pregnancy in very emotional scenes.

However, some EastEnders fan have predicted a heartbreaking twist.

One fan wrote: “Whitney will probably go and see Bianca and then lose the baby again and not return to Albert Square and break up with Zack. It’s just an easy but sad way to write her out of the soap.”

While other BBC viewers have speculated that Whitney could lose her life in childbirth.

Writing on X – formerly Twitter – they said: “Oh no! The baby is gonna live and Whit won’t, huh?”

Bianca first landed on our screens in 1993 as the fiery, sharp-tongued daughter of Carol Jackson and remains heavily connected to Walford through the Branning family and two of the show’s much-loved characters, step-daughter Whitney and sister Sonia Fowler, portrayed by Natalie Cassidy.

Over her 13 collective years in Albert Square, Bianca was never far away from drama having been involved in some of the show’s most iconic storylines including the discovery that David Wicks was her dad, her tumultuous relationship with Ricky Butcher and Whitney’s abuse within the family storyline which aired in 2008.

Bianca’s return will premiere in a special episode focusing on Whitney and the drama she faces in Milton Keynes.

4 Bianca is set to bring chaos to Walford upon her return Credit: PA