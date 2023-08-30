What happened in last night’s episode?

With less than 15 minutes until tonight’s dramatic episode, here’s what happened in Monday’s instalment…

Cindy Beale – played by actress Michelle Collins – finally made it back to Walford on the BBC soap and was instantly met by some faces from her past.

Having left France behind, Cindy went in search of Kathy Beale in a bid to mend fences.

Kathy was left aghast as she came face-to-face with the supposedly dead Cindy who was quick to tell Kathy where she had been.

The two ladies came to blows as Kathy shot down Cindy before things esculated.

Ending up in a violent fracas, they both threw slaps at one another before Cindy accidentally smashed a framed photo of her deceased daughter, Lucy.

Elsewhere, Anna’s birthday celebrations got underway as George threw her a surprise party alongside Gina and Elaine.

Ian also jetted back to the UK as he attempted to locate Cindy – knowing full well she would be just steps away from her secret family.

However, Ian was too late as Cindy clocked her ex George Knight within seconds of his return to Albert Square.