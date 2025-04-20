It’s been a deadly Easter morning with two fatalities on area highways.

A wrong-way crash on the 10 Freeway near downtown Los Angeles led to one fatality and a bottleneck for holiday travelers. Another was reported on the 405 Freeway in the North Hills area, although the interstate remains open.

According to the California Highway Patrol, officers were called to the westbound span of the 10 Freeway just east of Central Avenue at about 5:25 a.m. One person was pronounced dead at the scene and four others were transported to nearby hospitals; their conditions are not known.

Several cars were involved and a SigAlert was in effect, with just one lane open in each direction.

It is not clear whether the driver in the wrong-way collision was impaired, a CHP spokesperson said.

There was also a fatality on the 405 freeway south of the Nordhoff Street exit, in the southbound lane. The accident involved two cars. The CHP arrived at the scene at 2:19 a.m.; one person was pronounced dead.

The CHP provided no further details about the accident.