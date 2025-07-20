ECONOMYNEXT – The United State embassy in Sri Lanka has trained the country’s drug control agency and also given equipment to analyze synthetic drugs and psychoactive substances, particularly fentanyl which are spreading in many countries.

After concluding a training program with the National Dangerous Drugs Control Board (NDDCB) of Sri Lanka Radian ASAP drug testing machine (a type of easy to use mass spectrometer), were given to Sri Lanka. Maldives, Bangladesh, and Nepal will also get such machines.

The Radian ASAP machine is a compact system designed for rapid, high-confidence screening of synthetic substances in under a minute, the US embassy said.

“Requiring no complex sample preparation, this technology is ideally suited to detect emerging drug threats efficiently and bolster regional forensic capabilities,” the statement said.

The program to strengthen drug detection is part of a U.S. Department of State-funded regional initiative, Upgrading Forensic Lab Capabilities, with the US Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs (INL) and the Colombo Plan.

“Forensic professionals from Sri Lanka, Maldives, Bangladesh, and Nepal participated in two weeks of intensive classroom and hands-on training in Colombo to prepare for the installation of advanced drug detection equipment in their national laboratories,” the statement said.

“This initiative aligns with broader U.S. efforts to disrupt the supply chains of synthetic opioids worldwide, reflecting recent White House executive actions taken to combat the global spread of fentanyl.

“In the United States, these substances have been declared a national emergency, with focused measures to block precursor chemicals and hold illicit producers accountable.”

President Trump has slammed tariffs on neighours and China over fantanyl supply.

The US has severe problems with drugs and criminal syndicates which supply them.

But a number of states have legalized cannabis in recent years.

In European countries like Netherlands and Portugal which have decriminalized soft-drugs or at least the personal possession of small quantities, deaths from synthetic drug overdoses are comparatively low, according to studies.

Some studies in the US have also found medical use of cannabis has led to in fewer opioid overdose deaths or use.

Fantanyl was developed as a painkiller, but its potency is much higher than morphine or heroin, and can lead to death from respiratory failure.

Tens of thousands of Americans especially in younger demographics have died due to fantanyl use, though the numbers are now beginning to fall.

Deaths can come from overdose as well as contaminated or fake drugs.

In Sri Lanka and in India, where Cannabis is a native species of long standing, was not illegal under British rule but was criminalized in the last century as a global initiative, amid protests from the then Indian colonial administration.

Cannabis is also smuggled to Sri Lanka from India.

Synthetic drugs like ice are also spreading in Sri Lanka. There are also killings and gang warfare in the country. (Colombo/July18/2025)



