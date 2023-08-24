ZargonDesign

Introduction

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) and STAG Industrial (STAG) are REITs that have been on my radar for the last few years. I like the growth aspects of both companies and the fact that they are industrial REITs. I currently own three REITs and all of them are in the retail sector. I’ve been looking to diversify more, specifically into the apartment and industrial sectors. Now that the real estate sector (VNQ) has experienced a 7% decline over the last month and is down almost 18% over the last year, these two are starting to look attractive. Like the great Warren Buffett once said, “The stock market is the only place where people run when there’s a sale.” Those who run are often those who don’t know the finances and growth aspects of their investments. The fundamentals. A lot of them probably have unrealistic expectations. I too was one of those people when I first started my investment journey but quickly realized that if I wanted to be successful, I had to switch my strategy. No one wants to see their hard-earned money go down the drain because they were too emotional and panicked when the market was red for a week straight. The market is forward-looking and I believe it is now pricing in the high probability of a recession in the upcoming months. I’ve received questions from a few of my readers/subscribers asking my plan during this market volatility. As a Navy Sailor for the last 21 years with multiple ships and deployments, I plan to navigate these rough seas by going right into the eye of the storm and taking advantage of the sale. I believe investors looking for quality, long-term investments should consider these two high-quality REITs if we do enter into a recession in the near future.

Overview

EGP and STAG are both members of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 Index. EGP’s current market cap is almost $8 billion (at $7.98 billion) while STAG has a slightly smaller market cap at $6.36 billion. I specifically like companies with market caps in the range of $5 to $10 billion as they normally outperform small and large cap companies. The reason I prefer smaller cap companies over companies like Realty Income (O) is their room for continued growth. Now I’m not saying large cap companies have no room for growth; I’m just stating that for larger companies, it takes more capital for them to grow. Look at it like a bodybuilder. The bigger he or she grows, the more food they require to maintain their muscle or grow even larger. Both stocks have seen their prices fall over the last month, the same as many REITs. STAG is down 8.5% while EGP is down about 5.5%. I look at my stocks in this manner: In the short-term price return is more important, in the long-term total return is more important. The reason for this is that high-quality stocks will experience a lot of volatility at times but they never tend to stay down for too long, so when their prices are down, the sale is likely only going to last for so long. So I think it is best to take advantage of the opportunity before it potentially runs out.

Seeking Alpha

Get Paid Monthly Or Quarterly?

I think that most of us would rather get paid monthly rather than quarterly am I right? Most dividend stocks/companies pay on a quarterly basis but there are some companies that pay monthly. There are even some ETFs that pay a weekly dividend like the SoFi Weekly Dividend ETD (WKLY). Monthly payers are great for compounding and building your dividend snowball at a quicker pace. Get paid three times or one time in a quarter period? But just because a company pays weekly or monthly doesn’t mean that it’s the better choice. STAG currently has a 4.1% yield and pays a monthly dividend of $0.1225. EGP pays a quarterly dividend of $1.25 and has a dividend yield of 2.85%. EGP has an annual dividend of $5 and STAG has an annual dividend of $1.47. During a recession a diversified portfolio is key and having monthly and quarterly payers is one way I like to diversify my portfolio, not just by sector. Diversifying is also another way to collect not only a monthly check but bi-weekly and weekly checks as well. Another advantage of getting paid monthly vice quarterly is using those compounded dividends to invest into other stocks within your portfolio. Due to their monthly dividend I give STAG the edge in this category.

Winner: STAG.

Growth Or Value?

Both industrial REITs have very high quality portfolios with Amazon (AMZN) as their largest tenant. EGP puts an emphasis on local economies growing faster than the U.S. economy; this includes some of the country’s fastest growing cities like Houston, Orlando, and San Diego. Their largest properties net operating income by state are Texas at 34%, Florida at 25%, California at 20%, Arizona at 7%, and North Carolina at 6%. At the end of Q2 EGP had 448 properties in 11 states. When looking many may consider STAG in regards to their larger, more diversified portfolio, but EGP, in my opinion, offers more growth while STAG offers more value to investors.

alreits.com

STAG also has a stellar portfolio; with Amazon accounting for 2.8% of their portfolio, compared to EGP’s 2.0%. STAG’s top 10 tenants account for less than 20% of annualized base rent with Chicago, IL and Greenville, SC accounting for 7% and 5.3% of ABR. As of Q2 STAG had 562 properties in 41 states. Most of their properties are located in the states of Texas (39 properties) and California (21 properties). Although EGP has the higher occupancy at 98.5% compared to 97.7% for STAG, and offers more growth, I give STAG the edge when it comes to diversification and value as they have the larger portfolio with 562 properties compared to 448 properties for EGP. Furthermore, EastGroup prefers to build their own properties rather than acquiring properties like most REITs, which I think is very unique. Advantages of this are choices of land, more flexibility, lower labor costs, and the ability to participate in the construction process, which in turn creates more value in the long run.

alreits.com

Winner: EGP.

FFO Growth

Both REITs have experienced some nice revenue, AFFO and FFO growth over the last few years. Below is FFO growth for EGP. Analysts’ expect end-of-year FFO to come in at $7.63, slightly below management’s FFO range of $7.58-$7.68. Revenue grew 18% year-over-year to $139.89 million. If history repeats itself shareholders could be looking at another $0.15 dividend increase in the month of September. But with the current economic uncertainty the company could elect for a smaller dividend increase. If they do decide on another $0.15, this would put the payout ratio around 67% which is still very conservative for a REIT. Over the last 10 years EGP’s payout ratio has been 62.25%. It is to be noted that for 10 years EastGroup’s quarterly FFO per share has exceeded their FFO per share reported in the same quarter prior year, showing their spectacular long-term growth. During Q2 earnings the REIT reported FFO of $1.91, compared to $1.72 same quarter last year, safely covering its dividend with a payout ratio slightly above 65%. Additionally, EGP’s FFO is expected to grow roughly 7% to $8.16 by the end of 2024.

Seeking Alpha

Analysts’ are expecting STAG’s FFO to come in at $2.26 for the end of the year. With a monthly dividend of $0.1225, this puts the payout ratio at 65%. One thing I like about both companies is that management seems to be conservative. With their lower than normal payout ratios, the companies retain more cash to invest back into the business, creating more value for shareholders over the long term. During its Q2 earnings STAG reported FFO of $0.56, unchanged from a year ago. Revenue fell short of analysts’ estimates but grew 6.5% to $171.7 million from $161.1 million in the same period. FFO is expected to grow by roughly 5% to $2.38 by the end of 2024. With their higher revenue, FFO growth, and lower payout ratio average over the last 10 years, I give EGP the win here.

Seeking Alpha

Winner: EGP.

Balance Sheet Comparison

EGP’s current balance sheet is strong with a BBB credit rating. They don’t have any variable debt maturing this year other than the revolver facilities, and their near-term debt schedule is also light with only $50 million due to mature through July of next year. Their unadjusted debt-to-EBITDA ratio was down to 4.4x, and their interest and fixed charge coverage ratio increased to 7.8x. Some reports are saying that the Fed will raise rates one more time this year and that there will no rate cuts in 2024. If so, this means that the REIT will likely have to refinance its debt at a higher rate next year which is currently more than triple the amount due this year.

EGP Q2 financial supplement

STAG also sports an investment grade rating of BBB and their balance sheet is in better shape with only 17% of their debt maturing over the next 2 years. The company does have quite a bit of debt maturing in year 2025 and with some saying no rate cuts in 2024, this could potentially become a headwind in the future. They had an net debt-to-adjusted EBITDA of 4.9x with $794 million in liquidity at the end of Q2. Management expects this to be between 5x and 5.5x by end of year. With their well-laddered debt schedule and less debt maturing all the way through 2028, STAG takes the win when it comes to the better balance sheet.

Q2 supplemental

Winner: STAG.

Future Growth Prospects

EastGroup Properties’ revenue and earnings are expected to grow steadily over the next two years. They are expecting revenue of $562 million by December of 2023. This is expected to grow by almost 10% to $616 million in ’24 and by roughly the same to $676 million in 2025. This is in line with the S&P. Earnings are expected to grow by 12% from $179 million in ’23 to $201 million in ’24, and by roughly 10% to $221 million in 2025. So as you can see EGP is expected to see some nice growth over these next few years. And with only 11 states compared to STAG’s 41, EastGroup has a lot more room for growth in my opinion.

SimplyWallSt

As a long-term investor one of the metrics I like to look into besides the dividend growth is a company’s expected future growth. If earnings and revenue are not showing a steady increase then it requires further research. Some companies and sectors grow slower than others. But at the end of the day growth is still growth. I prefer a slow and steady wins the race kind of stock most of time but I also enjoy fast growers too. REITs are for the most part slow, conservative growers in my opinion. When a company grows too big too fast, one has to wonder how much more can it grow. Peers like VICI Properties (VICI), who happens to be one of my favorites are the hares, while EGP and STAG I consider the tortoises. Like the old saying goes slow and steady wins the race. NNN REIT (NNN) comes to mind when I think of this. That’s not to take anything away from VICI. But this also comes down to diversification. How many fast growers, plodders, etc. do you have in your portfolio? And how do they complement each other? Are they small, mid-sized or large cap companies? How many sectors are you invested in? I think this is something investors should ask themselves when looking into buying shares in a company. What is the point if the company is not expected to grow?

As seen below STAG Industrial is also expected to continue on its path to growth with increased revenue. But unlike EGP, earnings are expected to slightly decline over these next two years. Both companies saw a slight dip in earnings this year due to the current macro environment. STAG is expected to bring in $700 million in revenue by the end of 2023. This is expected to grow by almost 8.5% to $758 million in year ’24 and by less than 2% to $772 million by 2025. Their earnings are expected to decline by 15% from $165 million to $140 million year-over-year, and expected to rise again by end of year ’25 to almost $150 million. So while they’re expecting higher revenue, EastGroup is expected to have higher earnings over the next 2 years making them the winner when it comes to future growth.

SimplyWallSt

Winner: EGP.

Dividend Growth And Total Returns

When it comes to dividend growth and total returns EGP is the clear winner here. But STAG is no slouch in total returns either. Over the last 5 years EGP has a total return of 107% compared to 57% for STAG and 324% compared to 200% for STAG. So not too shabby for either REIT. When it comes to dividend growth EGP takes this one too. Compared to its peer, STAG’s dividend growth is considered inferior at just 1% over the last 3 and 5 years. EGP on the other hand has seen exponential growth in not only FFO but dividend growth as well. EGP’s DG over the last 3 and 5 years is 18% and 14.7% respectively. As solely a dividend investor right now, a stock’s dividend growth and total returns are most important to me as I always plan to hold my stocks for a minimum of 5 years. EGP takes the win in this category as their total returns have doubled STAG’s over the last 5 years and tripled them over the last 10 years. While I believe STAG is more popular amongst investors due to its monthly dividend, EGP has the superior returns and growth over the popular REIT.

Seeking Alpha

Winner: EGP.

Valuation And Risks

When it comes to valuation, both REITs are trading closer to their 52-week highs rather than their lows. I believe this is a testament to each REITs quality as many peers in the sector have experienced a steep sell-off with many experiencing new 52-week lows recently such as Agree Realty (ADC). Both are trading close to their 5-year average P/AFFO ratio. EGP’s P/AFFO ratio is currently at 28.4, slightly below its 5-year average of 30.8. STAG’s P/AFFO ratio is currently sitting at 18.2, slightly above its 5-year average of 17.2. While many REITs like Realty Income and Agree Realty are down double-digits over the last year, both of these REITs are in the green over the same period. With a recession all but imminent, I believe investors should wait for any signs of weakness before starting or adding to a position. One of my readers commented on my W.P. Carey vs Realty Income article, stating that recommended entry prices would have been a nice addition to the article. After reading I totally agree. With interest rates higher for longer and the Fed leaving the door open for more potential hikes in the future, I expect many REITs to see share price weakness as high interest rates and inflation continue to be a headwind. Although many REITs have built-in rent escalators, this is not enough to offset the difference if inflation and rates continue to rise. I like EGP below $175 and STAG below $32 for a nice margin of safety. Analysts’ have a current price target of $188.46 for EGP and a price target of $39.30 for STAG. While STAG is cheaper, EGP offers investors a higher upside to its high target price of $218 and is currently trading below its 5-year P/AFFO average.

Winner: EGP 4-2.

Conclusion

While STAG has the better balance sheet and it has the larger portfolio, EGP has the superior growth and total returns over the last 5 and 10 years making it the better choice. The REIT is also a dividend aristocrat having increased the dividend the last 27 out of 30 years, something that I believe is grossly overlooked and unappreciated by the market. Investors looking to compound much faster may consider STAG as the better buy as it pays a monthly dividend. Both REITs have experienced some nice price appreciation over the last year while many peers have seen double-digit losses as many investors have flocked to what they consider to be safe haven stocks. This has caused many industrial REITs to become reasonably valued and even overvalued in my opinion. With the talks of a recession on the horizon and higher for longer rates, I recommend investors add to both on any signs of share price weakness. I currently rate EastGroup Properties a buy due to potential double-digit upside and STAG a hold due to limited upside from their current price.