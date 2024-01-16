Key events Show key events only Please turn on JavaScript to use this feature

Bristol City 1-0 West Ham. Nahki Wells nearly plants a long-range effort into the top-left bin. That would have been a sensational way to wrap up the match. As things stand, the 1964, 1975 and 1980 winners are still in with a shout of forcing extra time.

Bristol City 1-0 West Ham. The Hammers aren’t exactly pinning City back. Divin Mubama has a chance to release Callum Marshall down the left, but overcooks the pass. The two 19-year-olds not quite clicking. Goal kick. Meanwhile here’s more from James Humphries of 9.17pm fame: “I can’t believe you’ve made me sound like a West Ham sympathiser (to be fair I generally am; just not when they’re playing City), you narrative-creating devil, you. For balance, can I affirm for Kari Tulinius that I do indeed very much enjoy Joe Williams and all his footballing works?”

Bristol City 1-0 West Ham. City go very close to making it two. Sam Bell romps down the right and crosses low and hard for Nahki Wells, who slaps a close-range shot wide right from six yards. A big chance to wrap things up and set up a home tie against either Blackpool or Nottingham Forest.

GOAL! Eastleigh 1-3 Newport (Evans 79) The big Manchester United dream looks to be over for non-league Eastleigh, as Will Evans establishes a two-goal lead for their Welsh visitors. To be fair, fourth-tier Newport rolling out the red carpet for the 12-time winners will be a pretty darn big story as well. Newport County’s Will Evans scores his side’s third goal. Photograph: Ashley Western/Colorsport/REX/Shutterstock Updated at 16.27 EST

Bristol City 1-0 West Ham. The Robins are pressing for the goal that would almost certainly settle this tie. A couple of corners. Ten-man West Ham hold their shape, but they’re having to dig in right now. “Taylor Gardner-Hickman absolutely connected with Aaron Cresswell,” writes James Humphries. “He basically clocked him in the back of the head. Very lucky there’s no VAR (though that’s true by definition, of course).”

GOAL! Birmingham 1-1 Hull (Stansfield 66) Not long after Jordan James missed a decent chance to equalise, Jay Stansfield levels things up for Blues. Leicester City no closer to knowing who they’ll host in the next round. Jay Stansfield of Birmingham City celebrates scoring his team’s first goal with teammates Juninho Bacuna and Ivan Sunjic. Photograph: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images Updated at 16.33 EST

Bristol City 1-0 West Ham. The Hammers come so close to equalising. Vladimír Coufal crosses from the left. Tomáš Souček, steaming into the box down the middle, meets it on the volley, sending a powerful sidefoot towards the top right. Max O’Leary tips over spectacularly. That’s great football all round. Nothing comes of the resulting set play.

GOAL! Bolton 1-2 Luton (Ogbene 57) Chiedozie Ogbene follows up his impressive showing at Burnley last weekend by putting his side ahead at the Toughsheet. (Yes, that does sound wrong on the ear, but it’s called what it’s called.) Luton Town’s Chiedozie Ogbene scores their second goal past Bolton Wanderers’ Nathan Baxter. Photograph: Peter Powell/Reuters Updated at 16.21 EST

Bristol City 1-0 West Ham. Actually, another look at that set-to suggests Joe Williams was a bit lucky to escape with just a yellow, because his studs were showing as he slid in on Said Benrahma. And now Taylor Gardner-Hickman swings an arm at Aaron Cresswell! He’s fortunate that he doesn’t really connect, and the referee is in a generous mood. West Ham are within their rights to feel a bit aggrieved on balance. And on that subject, here’s Kári Tulinius: “While I think referee Darren England didn’t have much choice but to show Benrahma a red card, Joe Williams has spent the match giving shithousing an accurate name. Were I a Bristol City fan, I’d probably really appreciate his way of playing, but were I a West Ham fan, I’d be fuming. As a neutral, I find him both amusing, and also deeply annoying, like an insult comic with studs on.” Ah yes, insult comedians. Any old excuse to give this classic an airing. Updated at 16.15 EST

GOAL! Eastleigh 1-2 Newport (Clarke 60) … but the dream of seeing Manchester United at a non-league ground is back off. James Clarke restores the fourth-tier Welsh side’s advantage on the hour. Newport County’s James Clarke scores his side’s second goal. Photograph: Ashley Western/Colorsport/REX/Shutterstock Updated at 16.08 EST

GOAL! Wolves 2-2 Brentford (Fraser 73) The dream of a Black Country derby is back on! Nathan Fraser levels things up for the 1893, 1908, 1949 and 1960 winners.

Bristol City 1-0 West Ham. Actually, on second view, Benrahma caught Williams plumb in his special area! No wonder Williams went down like a sack of spuds. What a preposterous reaction by the West Ham striker, who has put his team in all sorts of bother now.

RED CARD! Saïd Benrahma (West Ham) Bristol City 1-0 West Ham. It kicks off at Ashton Gate. Emerson hits George Tanner with a hard tackle. No free kick. Joe Williams, fuming, then goes in too strong on Saïd Benrahma. It’s a poor challenge, but Benrahm’s reaction is even worse, as while falling backwards, he thrusts his studs upwards into the chest of Williams. The City player makes the most of it, but you can’t be doing that, and the referee sends him packing. Williams is yellow-carded for his part in the brouhaha. West Ham United’s Algerian midfielder Said Benrahma (L) and Bristol City’s English midfielder Joe Williams (R) lie on the ground before the former is red carded. Photograph: Adrian Dennis/AFP/Getty Images Updated at 16.05 EST

GOAL! Eastleigh 1-1 Newport (McCallum 48) Non-league Eastleigh’s dream of hosting Manchester United next weekend is back on! Paul McCallum levels things up soon after the restart on (well, very near) the south coast.

Bristol City 1-0 West Ham. The action gets back under way at Ashton Gate. The second halves will be starting at St Andrews, the Toughsheet Community Stadium and Silverlake Stadium too. Updated at 15.51 EST

Wolves 1-2 Brentford. While there’s no VAR at Ashton Gate, there is at Molineux. Brentford are thankful that’s the case, because Maupay’s goal had initially been flagged offside. However the good folk of Stockley Park rocked and rolled the film, and now here we all are.

GOAL! Wolves 1-2 Brentford (Maupay 52) … mind you, first things first. If Wolves want to settle a few scores against the neighbours, they’ll have to win this tie tonight. And right now, they’ve got a job on, because Neal Maupay has just put the Bees ahead for the second time this evening. That’s Maupay’s fourth goal of the season, and second in two weeks against Wolves. All in all, a very decent return already when you compare it to his previous campaign’s haul of one. Neal Maupay of Brentford celebrates scoring his team’s second goal. Photograph: Naomi Baker/Getty Images Updated at 15.52 EST

Wolves 1-1 Brentford. The second half is underway in the earlier kick-off at Molineux. A big prize on offer for Wolves, who will be desperate to travel to neighbours and bitter rivals West Brom in the next round. Wolves have only won one of the last ten Black Country derbies, back in 2011; the Baggies have won six during that sequence, including a 5-1 rout at Molineux in 2012. A few wrongs to be righted there from a Wolves perspective.

Bolton 1-1 Luton. It’s level at the break at the Toughsheet Community Stadium, though Bolton very nearly went in leading, thanks to a sensational speculative effort from Victor Adeboyejo, who attempted to beat Luton keeper Tim Krul from the halfway line. Krul managed to backpedal and deflect the shot onto the bar, just in time.

Half-time scores Birmingham City 0-1 Hull City

Bolton Wanderers 1-1 Luton Town

Bristol City 1-0 West Ham United

Eastleigh 0-1 Newport County

Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-1 Brentford

Bristol City 1-0 West Ham. Cameron Pring gets on the end of a deep right-wing cross; his header is deflected over by Vladimír Coufal. Then from the corner, Anis Mehmeti threads a shot towards the bottom right, forcing Łukasz Fabiański into urgent action. After being on the back foot for much of the half, the hosts nearly double their lead just before the break.

Bristol City 1-0 West Ham. On the touchline, David Moyes has his arms tightly crossed and his brow creased. He’s not happy, wearing an expression that on most managers would suggest pure rage, but in Moyesian terms registers as merely a mild miff.

Bristol City 1-0 West Ham. The Robins nearly fall off their perch in slapstick fashion. Max O’Leary flaps under a high corner, pressured by the lurking Konstantinos Mavropanos. It looks as though he’s guided the ball backwards into his own net, but George Tanner hoicks off his line and out for a corner. Nothing comes of the set piece, and the hosts breathe again. West Ham are getting closer and closer to getting back on terms.

HALF TIME: Wolves 1-1 Brentford At least one Premier League team is certain to be cashiered from the cup this evening. We might need extra time and penalties to find out their identity.

Bolton 1-1 Luton. An emotional moment before kick-off worth marking. Players from both sides lined up in tribute to Bolton fan Iain Purslow, who passed away last weekend during Bolton’s match against Cheltenham Town. In memory of Iain Purslow. Photograph: Jason Cairnduff/Action Images/Reuters Updated at 16.12 EST

Bristol City 1-0 West Ham. The Hammers are getting a hold of this game. They’re pressing the hosts back; City are struggling to get out of their final third. When they do, they’re nearly undone by a long ball that only just evades Vladimir Coufal, bursting a lung down the middle. An equaliser looks more likely than a second for Bristol City.

Bristol City 1-0 West Ham. Maxwel Cornet misses a huge chance for the Hammers. Vladimír Coufal mishits a shot from the left-hand corner of the six-yard box. No matter, the ball pings into he middle and Cornet should slam it home from close range. But in attempting to hook an overly engineered bicycle kick goalwards, he can only squirt the ball harmlessly wide left. Oh dear.

GOAL! Wolves 1-1 Brentford (Semedo 36) Nelson Semedo levels it up for the hosts at Molineux. Wolves are hoping to reach their first final since 1960. It was a match they won easily, 3-0 over ten-man Blackburn Rovers, an event so one-sided, predictable and boring they were pelted by apple cores and scrunched-up programmes during their lap of honour. Po’ Wolves! Some wrongs to be made right there. Wolverhampton Wanderers’ Nelson Semedo scores their side’s first goal of the game. Photograph: Jacob King/PA Updated at 15.24 EST

Bristol City 1-0 West Ham. A chance for Danny Ings, created out of very little by the man himself. He spins out of a tight spot, 25 yards out, and whistles a daisycutter inches wide of the left-hand post. Max O’Leary probably had that covered, but it was close.

GOAL! Bolton 1-1 Luton (Chong 15) The Hatters haven’t taken long to draw level at Bolton. Tahith Chong scores his second goal of the season, adding to the strike that very nearly did for Liverpool back in November.

GOAL! Birmingham 0-1 Hull (Lokilo 12) Jason Lokilo opens the scoring at St Andrews, and John Eustace’s stock continues to rise in absentia. Jason Eyenga-Lokilo of Hull City (on the floor) scores his team’s first goal. Photograph: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images Updated at 15.24 EST

Bristol City 1-0 West Ham. The Hammers haven’t done a great deal since falling behind early doors. Said Benrahma has a wee dribble down the inside-left channel but takes one touch too many and is eventually forced to turn tail.

GOAL! Bolton 1-0 Luton (Charles 11) Dion Charles gives the Trotters hope of a first FA Cup since 1958. Luton are attempting to make it to the final for a second time, after their sole appearance in 1959. A few steps to go yet, obviously, but what’s the third round of the FA Cup for, if not to dream? Bolton Wanderers’ Dion Charles scores their side’s first goal. Photograph: Martin Rickett/PA Updated at 15.07 EST

Bristol City 1-0 West Ham. City midfielder Joe Williams will be pleased there’s no VAR at Ashton Gate tonight. He’s just caught Danny Ings on the shin with his studs as his boot pings off the top of the ball. You’ve seen reds given for less. You’ve seen referees wave play on, too, mind, and that’s what’s happened here.

GOAL! Eastleigh 0-1 Newport County (Wildig 3) Fourth-tier Newport take a very early lead against Eastleigh of the National League. Aaron Wildig gets the Welsh side dreaming of Manchester United. Aaron Wildig of Newport County celebrates scoring. Photograph: Stephen Lawrence/Huw Evans/REX/Shutterstock Updated at 15.47 EST

GOAL! Bristol City 1-0 West Ham (Conway 3) What a start for the Robins at Ashton Gate! Cornet nearly latches onto a long ball down the middle. Max O’Leary races out of his box to clear. Bloot! Konstantinos Mavropanos attempts to pass the long clearance back to his keeper from the left touchline, but Tommy Conway latches onto the poor effort, rounds Lukasz Fabianski, and calmly slots from a tight angle! Tommy Conway of Bristol City scores. Photograph: Kieran McManus/REX/Shutterstock Updated at 14.58 EST

GOAL! Wolves 0-1 Brentford (Collins 13) Nathan Collins had the mother of all shockers against his former club Wolves a couple of weeks ago. But this will make him feel a whole lot better about life.

The teams are out at Ashton Gate. I can see Bristol City and West Ham United. I’m not so privileged when it comes to Birmingham and Hull at St Andrews, Bolton and Luton at the Toughsheet Community Stadium, Eastleigh and Newport at Silverlake Stadium and the aforementioned Wolves and Brentford at Molineux. But we’ll do what we can do. Peep! And we’re off!

Purists and traditionalists will demur, and I’ll admit I’ve yet to think this through properly, but the early rounds of the FA Cup could do with a live goals show. I’ll level with you, I’m already jonesing for next season’s NFL RedZone, not to mention James Richardson’s Champions League goal-blasts on TNT. Top-drawer hectic entertainment. Anyway, it’s still goalless at Molineux.

Here we go, then: tonight’s action is underway! At Molineux at least. Wolves and Brentford get down to business in the hope of a fourth-round tie against West Bromwich Albion at the Hawthorns in a week and a bit. The other four matches kick off at 7.45pm.

There will be heroes tonight. And villains. Shame, really, but we don’t write the rules. Here’s some retro retro action from the old Guardian Unlimited vault.

Eastleigh v Newport teams Eastleigh: McDonnell, Panter, Croll, Francillette, Boldewijn, Maguire, Atangana, Taylor, Clements, McCallum, Quigley.

Subs: Clampin, Martin, Barlow, Scott, Hodson, Nwabuokei, Rutherford, Harris, Yang. Newport County: Townsend, McLoughlin, Wildig, Clarke, Delaney, Lewis, Morris, Bennett, Charsley, Will Evans, Palmer-Houlden.

Subs: Payne, Waite, Bright, Rai, Wood, Jameson, Maxted, Bondswell, Sanca. Referee: Sam Allison (Somerset). Updated at 14.00 EST

Bristol City v West Ham teams Bristol City: O’Leary, Tanner, Vyner, Dickie, Pring, Gardner-Hickman, Matty James, McCrorie, Williams, Mehmeti, Conway.

Subs: Cornick, King, Knight, Bell, Wells, Bajic, Roberts, Knight-Lebel, Nelson. West Ham United: Fabianski, Coufal, Zouma, Mavropanos, Cresswell, Ward-Prowse, Soucek, Cornet, Benrahma, Emerson Palmieri, Ings.

Subs: Johnson, Ogbonna, Areola, Casey, Mubama, Anang, Marshall, Scarles. Referee: Darren England (South Yorkshire). Updated at 14.03 EST

Bolton v Luton teams Bolton Wanderers: Baxter, Forrester, Toal, Santos, Thomason, Dacres-Cogley, Maghoma, Sheehan, Ashworth, Charles, Adeboyejo.

Subs: Iredale, Bodvarsson, Coleman, Morley, Dempsey, Jerome, Matheson, Andreucci, Lewis. Luton Town: Krul, Mengi, Osho, Burke, Clark, Mpanzu, Barkley, Doughty, Chong, Ogbene, Morris.

Subs: Potts, Berry, Woodrow, Adebayo, Brown, Kaminski, Giles, Bell, Townsend. Referee: Thomas Bramall (Sheffield). 🗞️ Your Wanderers side to take on Luton Town this evening… ◽️ Two changes from the side that drew at Luton

◽️ A first Emirates FA Cup start for Zac Ashworth

◽️ Youngsters Conor Lewis and Ben Andreucci make the bench#bwfc pic.twitter.com/kIlP38PDfC — Bolton Wanderers (@OfficialBWFC) January 16, 2024 Updated at 13.59 EST

Birmingham v Hull teams Birmingham City: Ruddy, Drameh, Bielik, Buchanan, Longelo, Anderson, James, Gardner, Bacuna, Donovan, Burke.

Subs: Sanderson, Tyler Roberts, Hogan, Miyoshi, Dembele, Long, Stansfield, Sunjic, Mayo. Hull City: Ingram, Furlong, Smith, McLoughlin, Vaughan, Sayyadmanesh, Docherty, Ashbee, Lokilo, Sellars-Fleming, Sharp.

Subs: Lewie Coyle, Greaves, Jones, Tufan, Morton, Slater, Lo-Tutala, Tinsdale. Referee: Lewis Smith (Lancashire). Updated at 14.16 EST

Wolves v Brentford teams Wolverhampton Wanderers: Jose Sa, Kilman, Santiago Bueno, Gomes, Nelson Semedo, Doyle, Hodge, Doherty, Sarabia, Matheus Cunha, Bellegarde.

Subs: Mosquera, Griffiths, Lemina, Pedro Neto, Dawson, Hugo Bueno, Bentley, Chirewa, Fraser. Brentford: Strakosha, Ajer, Mee, Collins, Roerslev, Janelt, Jensen, Damsgaard, Dasilva, Maupay, Lewis-Potter.

Subs: Fredrick, Flekken, Goode, Jorgensen, Peart-Harris, Baptiste, Yarmolyuk, Olakigbe, Brierley. Referee: Andrew Madley (West Yorkshire). Updated at 14.01 EST