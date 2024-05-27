Why we love nectarines

Nectarines are a smooth-skinned, round stone fruit. Red on the outside with creamy yellow flesh, they are related to peaches, with a similar floral and sweet flavour. When ripe they’ll have a wonderful scent and will be slightly soft when squeezed. They work perfectly alongside spicy, creamy and savoury dishes, and of course in all kinds of cakes, bakes and puds.

The health benefits of nectarines

Nectarines are a good source of antioxidants and beta-carotene, which the body converts to vitamin A to support a healthy immune system and healthy eyes. They’re about 85 per cent water, so they can provide a good hit of hydration.

More like this

Nectarine recipes

Nectarine and chilli maple halloumi quinoa salad

Nectarines shine in this salad that highlights the seasonal stone fruit – coating the halloumi in a chilli-maple dressing is a game-changer.

Grilled nectarines with burrata, chilli and mint

The smooth succulence of nectarines works really well with creamy, soft burrata. Chilli adds a slight kick and the mint keeps the whole dish fresh. The perfect summer starter!

Nectarine crumble

Use up ripe nectarines in this sunny dessert – almonds and amaretto are perfect partners to the fruit. Serve with vanilla ice cream for a good summer pud.

Nectarine and ginger chutney

The combination of nectarine and ginger makes this a sweet, sharp and spicy chutney that’s perfect for summer lunches. Enjoy as part of a picnic spread with cheese and biscuits.

Nectarine tart

This nectarine, coconut and lime tray-tart is easy to make and gluten-free. It looks really impressive, making it a great option for a summer lunch or dinner party.

Griddled nectarines with frozen yogurt and honeyed pistachios

As the nectarines cook on the griddle, they caramelise and become even more sweet. For an easy, speedy dessert that’s great for warm summer evenings, serve with frozen yogurt and honeyed pistachios. It’s low in calories, too.

Brown butter frangipane and nectarine tart

Our brown butter frangipane tart is a super impressive dessert to serve to a group of friends, or freeze for later. A great way to use up this summer fruit.