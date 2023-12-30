Inside this post we share a super easy and low prep dinner to make with your kids on New Year’s Eve! You can even do it as part of your New Year’s Eve party.

What should we have for dinner on New Year’s Eve?

Our favorite meal is New Year’s pizza! We make it together and it’s so much fun! It is awesome to do with family or some friends on New Year’s Eve too.

A few years ago we started the tradition of making special New Year’s Pizza on New Year’s Eve and now the kids ask for it every year!

Why make pizza with kids on New Year’s Eve?

I love New Year’s pizza for three reasons:

It’s low prep and easy!

Almost everyone likes pizza and can adapt it to work for them.

It’s a fun meal that kids can help make.

Supplies Needed

Pizza dough (we buy store bought dough, usually Pillsbury)- 1 can per number

Pizza sauce (we buy store bought, usually Raos or Ragu or whatever marinara sauce we have at the house).

Shredded mozzarella cheese (whatever we have at the house)

Pizza toppings (pineapple, pepperoni, veggies, olives, etc)

2 Large cookie sheets/baking pans

Silpat or aluminum foil or baking spray

Knife

Spoons

Bowls

New Year’s Pizza Instructions

Preheat the oven based on the pizza dough instructions. Roll out or flatten your pizza dough to make a big flat sheet. Use a knife to cut out the numbers from the dough to make whatever new year it will be. Place each piece of cut dough on a silpat/foil on a baking sheet. Spoon pizza sauce onto the dough. Next add cheese. Let kids each decorate one number. Finally, add pizza toppings. Bake in the oven for the amount of time listed on the pizza dough instructions. Take the pizza out and let it cool for a few minutes. Enjoy!

More easy New Year’s Eve dinner ideas for kids

Here are a few other easy New Year’s Eve dinner ideas for kids:

What are some of your favorite dinner ideas for New Year’s Eve? Share them in the comments.

