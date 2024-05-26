BOOKWORMS have united for these little-known free Amazon Prime perks.

Prime members should keep their eyes peeled for these freebies that are available every month.

If you’re a Prime member, then you must know that you have a good amount of benefits to jump on when you get the chance.

Two of those benefits include Amazon Prime Reading and Amazon First Reads.

You can get free Kindle books from each by being a member.

GETTING PRIME READING

Amazon Prime Reading is a service for Prime members that offers free access to a variety of e-books, magazines, and select audiobooks.

The available selection includes literary classics, children’s books, Kindle singles, and Amazon-exclusive e-books.

While Prime Reading features some recent and popular fiction and nonfiction titles, those seeking the latest releases may find a Kindle Unlimited subscription more suitable.

Additionally, Prime Reading offers over 500 comic books and popular magazines.

Prime Reading is an Amazon Prime benefit available to all members.

To access Prime Reading, simply sign up for a Prime membership and use the service on your Kindle or through the Kindle app.

INTO AMAZON FIRST READS

Amazon Prime Reading isn’t the only book perk the membership offers.

First Reads is a Prime perk offering one free Kindle book each month.

Amazon sends an email every month with a list of eligible titles, featuring various genres and authors.

Often, these titles become available on Kindle Unlimited after their First Reads period, making it convenient to read more than one.

Usually, the selection includes advanced copies, adding the excitement of reading books before their official release.

There’s no real sign-up required; you just need to have an Amazon Prime account to access the reads on the website.

Prime time! Don’t miss out on perks Don’t squander those prime-ium benefits, says Sean Keach, The Sun’s Head of Technology and Science… If you’re an Amazon Prime member, you’re probably paying $14.99 or £8.99 every single month. And if you’re only using it for faster deliveries, you’re ignoring loads of money-saving perks. You’re already paying for Prime, so you might as well get your money’s worth. First off, you can try Amazon Photos, which is extremely handy if you’re a serial snapper. It gives you access to unlimited full-resolution photo storage, as well as 5GB for videos. Second is Prime Reading, which serves up “a rotating collection of over 3,000 digital books, audiobooks, magazines, comics, and more”. It’s perfect for bookworms, and is totally free with your regular Prime membership. It’s great to pair with another perk called Amazon First Reads. This gives you early access to a brand new book for free every single month. Third is one for gamers, and is aptly named Prime Gaming. You’ll get free games and in-game content every month on a rotating basis. And if you’re a fan of Twitch, you’ll even be given a free channel subscription to use each month. On top of that, you’ll be able to play some free games using Amazon’s Luna cloud-gaming service. Audiophiles will want to check out Amazon Music, which gets you ad-free listening to over 100 million songs, along with thousands of playlists and popular podcasts. And here’s a bonus one if you’re in the US: free Grubhub+. It’s one of the best perks because it gets you a year subscription that would normally cost $9.99 a month. You’ll get unlimited $0 delivery fees on any order over $12 with your membership, but it’ll terminate if you cancel Prime. By Sean Keach

THIS MONTH’S FIRST READS

Prime members have a select number of books available at their fingertips right now.

With First Reads, members can snag a Kindle book and a “bonus short read,” per the website, for free every month.

