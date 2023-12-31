Bring the fun inside with these simple winter activities for toddlers and preschoolers! Inside this post I share 40+ winter activities that kids will love!

What are some easy winter activities for toddlers?

We’ve compiled 40+ of our favorite winter themed activities that toddlers and preschoolers will love! Big kids will have fun with many of them too!

What are the best winter activity themes for toddlers and preschoolers?

As a teacher of toddlers and preschoolers, I love themed activities! This post includes activities based around our favorite winter themes.

Our favorite winter themes for toddler activities are listed below.

Snow

Snowflakes

Snowmen

Mittens

Bears

Penguins

Ice

To help save you time, I’ve organized this post into seven categories so you can scan quickly to find the best winter activities your kids will like and that you’ll feel comfortable with. Not a sensory play fan, skip that category and find one you like better.

Arts & Crafts

Fine Motor activities

Snacks

Sensory Play activities

Science Activities

Name Activities

Games

