eBay surpassed earnings expectations in Q4 2024, with solid improvements in key financial metrics.

eBay (EBAY -2.52%), the global online marketplace leader, reported better-than-expected financial results for its fourth quarter, announced on February 26, 2025. The company outperformed both analyst estimates and its own guidance, with notable achievements in earnings per share (EPS) and revenue. Non-GAAP EPS reached $1.25, surpassing analyst expectations of $1.20, while revenue slightly beat estimates, coming in at $2.6 billion compared to the projected $2.57 billion. Despite a competitive market environment, eBay’s performance this quarter reflects strong cost management and strategic business shifts.

Metric Q4 2024 Q4 Estimate Q4 2023 Y/Y Change Non-GAAP EPS $1.25 $1.20 $1.07 +16.8% Revenue $2.6B $2.57B $2.56B +0.7% GAAP Operating Margin 21.1% N/A 16.0% +5.1 pp Free Cash Flow $560M N/A $(3)M N/A

eBay’s Business Overview

eBay operates a renowned digital marketplace connecting buyers and sellers globally. As it evolves, the company is focusing on enhancing its revenue streams beyond traditional sales. It achieves this by harnessing managed payment systems and advertising. The key to its revenue growth remains the Gross Merchandise Volume (GMV), indicating the total value of transactions made on its platform. This metric signifies the company’s success in engaging users, driving more transactions, and ultimately boosting revenue.

eBay’s recent business focuses include strengthening its managed payments infrastructure and expanding its advertising products. The company is keen on enhancing user experience through technology and strategic partnerships. Effective cost management and shareholder returns further spotlight its operational efficiency.

Quarterly Developments

The recent quarter highlighted eBay’s strategic execution in key areas. Revenue hit $2.6 billion, showing a slight year-over-year increase despite a challenging market landscape. Non-GAAP EPS rose by 16.8% to $1.25, bettering analyst projections. This growth reflects successful cost management and revenue diversification through managed payments and advertising, which now account for $445 million in revenue.

Strategically, eBay has prioritized increasing engagement via advancements in AI-powered listing tools and entering new partnerships, such as the integration of eBay listings with Meta Platforms’ Facebook Marketplace. This partnership aims to broaden its market exposure and drive higher GMV, which rose by 4% to $19.3 billion year-over-year.

However, eBay’s GAAP net income decreased by 7% to $680 million, underscoring some challenges in bolstering its bottom line. Despite this, the company’s focus on operational efficiency led to a marked improvement in its GAAP operating margin to 21.1%, a substantial increase from the previous year’s 16.0%. Key shareholder returns further underscore financial health; eBay repurchased $900 million in shares and distributed $128 million in dividends this quarter.

One-time strategic expenses, such as investments targeting the U.K. market to streamline seller processes and enhance buyer experience, were significant. This investment is a bid to improve its position in competitive global markets. eBay remains optimistic about its ability to sustainably grow GMV and improve bottom-line performance.

Looking Ahead

eBay’s management remains positive about 2025. Its strategic initiatives and revenue diversification plans, focusing heavily on managed payments and advertising, are expected to provide stable cash flow and continued profitability. For the first quarter of 2025, the company projects revenue between $2.52 billion and $2.56 billion, with Non-GAAP EPS forecasted to range from $1.32 to $1.36.

Investors should monitor how eBay navigates its GMV growth and competitive pressures. Management’s projection for modest negative to positive FX-neutral year-over-year revenue growth of -1% to 1% reflects a cautiously optimistic outlook. Focused investments in key markets, alongside continued technological enhancements, aim to sustain growth dynamics and maintain its competitive position in the global marketplace.