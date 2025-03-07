Two of the contacts are already symptomatic and have been admitted to an isolation hospital ward, an American official in Uganda said in the meeting. The 4-year-old was taken for treatment at four different health facilities before being diagnosed with Ebola, meaning that many of those who have potentially been exposed to the virus are health care workers.

During the meeting Wednesday, American officials said that the Ugandan government also lacked sufficient laboratory supplies, diagnostic equipment and protective gear for medical workers and people tracing contacts. The termination of grants from the U.S. Agency for International Development was impeding the ability to procure those supplies, one official said. The meeting, conducted by video, was attended by representatives from the State Department, U.S.A.I.D., the Defense Department, the U.S. Embassy in Uganda and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Asked for comment on the concerns expressed in the meeting, a State Department spokesperson sent an email saying that the U.S. government was working with Uganda and other partners “to rapidly contain this outbreak and identify evolving needs.” The collaboration of both governments, the statement said, “has thus far minimized the impact of this outbreak on U.S. citizens.”

The outbreak has been caused by a strain of the Ebola virus for which there are no approved vaccines or treatments. So far, it has caused four deaths, 12 confirmed cases and two suspected infections. Public health experts say it could get much worse without adequate resources to control it.

The Africa Centers for Disease Control said on Thursday that there were five cases in the cluster that includes the 4-year-old, three confirmed and two probable. Although these cases were far from the original ones, genomic sequencing suggested the same virus had caused the new ones.