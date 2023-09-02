The Ultimate Training Needs Analysis Template

Most organizations understand that keeping their employees in the know and giving them skill-building opportunities is a top priority. But how do you know which training is required and how to evaluate its impact on your bottom line? This Training Needs Analysis template can help you carry out a gap analysis and identify the best L&D options for your team.

The Importance Of A Holistic Training Needs Analysis

Effective Training Needs Analysis is more than spotting performance issues or evaluating your current online courses. It often involves a thorough assessment of your business requirements and objectives, day-to-day operations, and employees’ expectations. This gives you the insights you need to determine which skills or core competencies your team needs to cultivate in order to achieve long-term success. You must also decide on the criteria you’ll use to gauge if your training is actually helping employees on the job and improving your ROI. The tricky part is knowing which data sources to consider and how to use your findings to bridge training gaps and provide training interventions that align with your organization’s needs. That’s where this template steps in to help you navigate the sometimes arduous Training Needs Analysis process and avoid the common pitfalls.

How do you kick off your Training Needs Analysis? What are the right training resources for your employees’ needs? Here’s a brief glimpse of what you’ll find in this guide by 360Learning:

How to get internal support for your training initiatives

The key steps involved in skills gap analysis

Things to consider when conducting an operational assessment

How to define training recommendations and measure business impact

