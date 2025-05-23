



OTTAWA — British Columbia Premier David Eby isn’t saying “no” to Alberta counterpart Danielle Smith’s pitch to revive the cancelled Northern Gateway pipeline project to the West Coast, but his evasiveness on the topic speaks volumes.

Eby was quick to steer the discussion to “points of agreement” when asked about Northern Gateway Thursday at the Western Premiers’ Conference in Yellowknife.

“I know Danielle’s priority is to get heavy oil to tidewater. She is very unambiguous about that. My priority is to… decarbonize and drive our economy in British Columbia,” said Eby, who happened to be seated next to Smith in a conference-ending media availability.

“If Premier Smith is able to convince the federal government to build another pipeline through British Columbia, or a private proponent, we’ll cross that bridge when we come to it.”

In the days leading up to the conference Smith called for the project to not only be

revived but also fast-tracked

, saying that most direct route to ship Alberta oil to emerging markets in Asia was through B.C.’s northern coast.

Northern Gateway, an initiative of Calgary-based pipeline company Enbridge Inc., was to carry Alberta oil to a deep-water marine terminal in northwestern B.C., where it would then be exported via tanker.

The project was terminated by former prime minister Justin Trudeau in late 2016, one year after

he ordered a moratorium

on crude oil tanker traffic off B.C.’s north coast.

The tanker ban was later entrenched in Liberal legislation.

Eby said on Thursday that he was averse to “opening up the pristine north coast to tanker traffic,” especially with the new Trans Mountain Pipeline expansion (TMX) not filled to capacity.

“If the urgency is to get product to tidewater, I would start (with) ensuring that this publicly owned infrastructure is used to its full capacity,” said Eby.

TMX, which ends in B.C.’s Lower Mainland, has been running at

around 80 per cent capacity

since coming online in May 2024.

However, industry experts say it’s optimal for oil pipelines to run

somewhat below full capacity

to give producers the flexibility to reroute product to different markets.

Smith said that, pipeline or no pipeline, she saw tremendous potential in B.C.’s northern coast as a hub for Canadian exports, and was especially bullish on the Port of Prince Rupert.

“(Prince Rupert) is the best (point of) access to get all of our products… to the Asian markets,” said Smith.

She added that products shipped to Asia from Prince Rupert arrive weeks sooner than those shipped from the U.S. via the Gulf of Mexico.

A spokesperson for Enbridge said the company is once burned, twice shy, and would require a more predictable investment climate before renewing a pipeline project to route heavy Alberta oil to tidewater.

“While we are pleased to see Canadian policymakers discussing ways to make Canada an energy superpower, any new pipeline project would require careful consideration and real provincial and federal legislative change,” wrote Enbridge communications advisor Gina Sutherland in an email to National Post.

“This includes identifying energy projects as being in the national interest, implementing globally competitive energy and carbon policies, simplifying regulation, reducing regulatory timelines and enhancing the Indigenous loan guarantee program to allow for more Indigenous consultation, engagement and direct participation in energy projects.”

“

We need clear evidence of a supportive framework before considering a major project like Northern Gateway.”

National Post rmohamed@postmedia.com

Get more deep-dive National Post political coverage and analysis in your inbox with the Political Hack newsletter, where Ottawa bureau chief Stuart Thomson and political analyst Tasha Kheiriddin get at what’s really going on behind the scenes on Parliament Hill every Wednesday and Friday, exclusively for subscribers. Sign up here.

Our website is the place for the latest breaking news, exclusive scoops, longreads and provocative commentary. Please bookmark nationalpost.com and sign up for our daily newsletter, Posted, here.





Source link