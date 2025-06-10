



Weapons dubbed “less lethal” are once again being used in Los Angeles, this time against people protesting the Trump administration’s immigration raids.

During the 2020 protests sparked by the police killing of George Floyd, KFF Health News and USA Today documented the harm that rubber bullets and other “less lethal” projectiles can cause. Here’s what we found.

This slide presentation first appeared on KFF Health News' Instagram account.

