Roberto Alvarez Vera is accused of orchestrating a deadly ambush in Ecuador’s Amazon region [Getty]

Ecuador on Thursday announced the arrest in the United Arab Emirates of a leader of the dissident FARC guerrillas blamed for the deaths of 11 soldiers in an ambush in the Amazon jungle.

The soldiers were taking part in an operation against illegal mining in northeastern Orellana province on May 10 when they were attacked by guerrillas armed with rifles, grenades and explosives.

Ecuador blamed the attack on the Colombian FARC offshoot Comandos de la Frontera (Border Command), which engages primarily in drug trafficking — including within neighboring Ecuador — and deployed 1,500 Ecuadoran soldiers to the region.

Interior Minister John Reimberg identified the suspect detained in Abu Dhabi as Ecuadoran national Roberto Alvarez Vera, “a member and commander of the Border Command.”

He said that Alvarez was wanted on an Interpol red notice and that Ecuador was seeking his extradition.

“We will not rest until everyone pays their dues before the courts,” Reimberg said.

The arrest provides more good news for Ecuador’s gang-busting President Daniel Noboa, coming a day after the country’s most-wanted fugitive, Los Choneros gang leader “Fito,” was recaptured over a year after his escape from prison.

Drug lord Jose Adolfo Macias Villamar, known as Fito, escaped custody in Ecuador in early 2024.

His breakout triggered a surge of gang-related violence in Ecuador that lasted days and left about 20 people dead.

He is wanted in the United States on charges of cocaine distribution, conspiracy and firearms-related crimes, including weapons smuggling.

He was found in a luxury home in the fishing port of Manta, hiding in a bunker concealed under floor tiles.