Mortal Kombat co-creator Ed Boon made an unexpected appearance on the popular interview show Hot Ones to talk about Mortal Kombat 1 and the series as a whole. As Boon sweats through increasingly spicy wings, we also get a glimpse at the previously announced Jean-Claude Van Damme skin for Johnny Cage.

For the unfamiliar, Hot Ones is a 1-on-1 interview show in which celebrity guests are asked questions while devouring wings that get gradually spicier as the interview progresses (usually to humorous results). Boon’s discussion delves into his entry into the game industry, Netherrealm’s decision-making process when selecting cross-over fighters, the studio’s approach to storytelling, and other topics. Boon is one of, if not the first, video game developer to appear on the show, and watching him share his fighting game knowledge while simultaneously fighting for his life is an entertaining treat.

During the discussion, we get the first clip of Johnny Cage’s Jean-Claude Van Damme character skin, which you can see in the photos below. It will be purchasable in the Kombat pack that will be included in the Premium/Kollector’s editions of the game.

Mortal Kombat 1 launches on September 19 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, and PC. For the latest roster reveals, check out trailers for Nitara, Sindel/General Shao, Ashrah/Havik, and Smoke/Rain.