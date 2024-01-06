Ed Lover has seemed to confirm that Katt Williams‘ claims about Steve Harvey and his difficulties with Bernie Mac.

The legendary DJ dropped a new episode of his C’Mon Son! podcast on Friday (January 5), where he backed up Williams’ story that the comedian shared on the latest episode of the Club Shay Shay podcast.

“He [Williams] goes on to say that he was supposed to be one of the Kings of Comedy — that they approached him after Bernie passed,” he said in the episode. “But he didn’t want to go on the Kings of Comedy tour because of Steve Harvey’s treatment of Bernie Mac. He has a lot of respect for Bernie Mac.”

After explaining that he’d been a friend of Bernie Mac’s until the day he died, Ed Lover continued: “The stuff that Katt Williams said about Steve Harvey calling to try to get Bernie’s role on Oceans 11, and that kind of stuff? Bernie told me out of his own mouth.”

“I believe Bernie Mac when he said Steve Harvey hated on him,” he concluded.

Katt Williams certainly shook the table with his appearance on Club Shay Shay on Thursday (January 4), but he saved most of his vitriol for Steve Harvey.

“The same Steve that went to go watch Mark Curry do his whole sitcom and then stole everything Mark Curry had,” he said in the interview. “Now Steve got a sitcom where he the principal, and he wear a suit. And then he gets this high-top fade, making all Black men think he got the best lineup in the business. And it’s a man unit.”

He continued: “Then you ask him, ‘Why you not a movie star?’ ‘I didn’t want to be a movie star.’ This the same negro that hated on Bernie [Mac] with this same thing. There are 30,000 new scripts in Hollywood every year. Not one of them asked for a country bumpkin Black dude that can’t talk good […] and look like Mr. Potato Head. There ain’t none. You have to have range.”

During the almost three-hour conversation, Williams also took a shot at Ludacris by claiming he landed his role in the Fast & Furious franchise by making a deal with the Illuminati.

“So there was a crossroads where we were both invited to an Illuminati thing, and it had to be one or the other of us and decisions had to be made,” he said. “So it was both of us, we were equal. One of us had to cut off all their hair and couldn’t do the sideburn thing no more, with the points.”

He added: “And the next person they said was going to get $200 million because they were going to pay him $10 million a movie to do 20 movies. And that’s how the conversation happened. One of those persons turned out to be Ludacris, and the other person turned out to be Katt Williams.”

The Friday After Next star made things more personal by saying the rapper “ended up with a light-skinned ugly-face wife.”

Ludacris hit back hours later by spitting a not-so-subliminal freestyle over Kanye West‘s “Devil In a New Dress” in which he addressed Williams’ Illuminati claims.

“Never been Illuminati, only Ill-Luda-nati/ And I only left with bitches when coming from any party/ Now I’m married with kids, the evolution of life/ Never been a clout-chaser, never say shit for likes,” he rapped in a video filmed in the studio.