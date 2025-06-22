New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is likely to file its final prosecution complaint (equivalent to chargesheet) in three money laundering cases allegedly involving businessman Robert Vadra within the next three months. Following these filings, the federal agency will push for court cognisance to kickstart trials against Vadra and co-accused, people in the know told ET.

The ED’s investigation under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) will also lead to the confiscation of properties allegedly acquired with illicit funds in these cases.

Vadra, also husband of Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi, in April this year was questioned in connection with a money laundering probe related to a land deal in Shikohpur, Haryana. Agency sources confirm his questioning in the Haryana land deal is complete. He has been summoned for questioning in a money laundering case linked to UK-based arms consultant Sanjay Bhandari and will soon face a final round of questioning in the Bikaner land deal case as well, people in the know told ET.

Vadra has consistently denied the accusations, labelling them a political witch hunt and accusing the BJP of political vendetta.

Haryana Land Deal

The Haryana land deal case dates back to a 2018 FIR against then-Haryana CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Vadra, and real estate firms DLF and Onkareshwar Properties. It’s alleged that in February 2008, Vadra’s Skylight Hospitality, launched with ₹1 lakh capital, purchased 3.5 acres in Manesar-Shikohpur for ₹7.5 crore. The land’s title was reportedly transferred to Vadra within 24 hours. A month later, the Hooda-led Haryana government allegedly permitted Skylight Hospitality to develop a housing project, significantly increasing the land’s value. In June 2008, DLF reportedly agreed to buy the plot for ₹58 crore, allegedly resulting in substantial gains for Vadra.Bikaner Land Deal

In the Bikaner land deal, Vadra is accused of making a 615% profit by purchasing 275 bighas for ₹72 lakh and selling it for a significantly higher amount. The ED questioned Vadra and his mother about this probe in 2019. An ET report from January 2020 indicated that the ED concluded Vadra and his company, M/s Skylight Hospitality, did not conduct proper due diligence in purchasing two land parcels in Bikaner, and cheques were issued to ‘land owners’ solely at the ‘behest of’ a company’s representative.

Sanjay Bhandari Link

The third case is linked to alleged arms dealer Sanjay Bhandari. The ED’s 2023 chargesheet claims Bhandari acquired a London property at 12 Bryanston Square in 2009 and renovated it “as per the directions of Robert Vadra, who provided the funds for the renovation.” Vadra has denied any direct or indirect ownership of London property.