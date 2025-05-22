ECONOMYNEXT – Sri Lanka’s export board has organized an awareness session for exporters on the registration procedures for the mandatory General Administration of Customs of China (GACC) after issues were raised at a forum about a lack of familiarity.

The awareness session on “Agricultural Product Exports to China through GACC Registration” was conducted to educate “exporters about the mandatory GACC (General Administration of Customs of China) registration process required for exporting agricultural products to the Chinese market,” the Export Development Board said.

The session was jointly organized by EDB and the National Plant Quarantine Service (NPQS), as a follow-up action to the 25th Exporters’ Forum.

“This initiative was prompted by the issues raised by the Spices & Allied Products Traders’ Association (SAPPTA) during the 24th Exporters’ Forum, which highlighted exporters’ lack of familiarity with the complex registration procedures under GACC,” EDB said.

GACC registration is mandatory for several goods, including food, pharmaceuticals, electronics, cosmetics, and agricultural products.

Agricultural exporters must comply with three critical criteria: food safety, plant health, and traceability.

NPQS has facilitated the registration of 188 firms, including their growing fields, under this program. (Colombo/May22/2025)