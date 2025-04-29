Statement by Tim Gray, Executive Director, Environmental Defence

Toronto | Traditional territories of the Mississaugas of the Credit, the Anishinaabeg, the Haudenosaunee, and the Wendat – I wish to express my congratulations to Prime Minister Carney for winning the election. Canadians have spoken up loudly in defence of Canadian values and sovereignty, and rebuked the anti-democratic and anti-environmental agenda now rolling out in the U.S. This is a win for science, a win for democracy and a win for Canada’s environment and Canadians’ ability to protect it.

Successfully addressing Canada’s housing supply and affordability, the cost of living, security and future prosperity is deeply dependent on adopting policy solutions that protect the environment. It will be critical to the future success of our country that our incoming federal government understands this reality and implements solutions that make change quickly.

These actions will take place within a context of Canada needing to catch up to other global leaders in the effort to make our energy systems non-polluting. We encourage the Prime Minister to move forward with his commitment to strengthen industrial carbon pricing, to support clean energy, to invest in clean transportation and more affordable and efficient homes, and to swiftly finalize the oil and gas pollution cap. We caution against spending public money on new oil and gas pipelines or on continued fossil fuel subsidies. We trust that Mr. Carney knows full well that Canada’s economic future will be best secured by focusing on where the global energy system is going, not where it has been.

Canada has played a constructive role in international efforts to combat climate change, protect biodiversity and stem the tide of plastic pollution. It is our expectation that Prime Minister Carney will carry this tradition forward, and it is our hope that he will position Canada as a leader in these efforts, just as he positioned himself as a progressive environmental leader in financial circles.

With a new mandate as Prime Minister, Mark Carney will now have the opportunity to take bold action on the ideas he has long advocated for. He can lead the implementation of a rapid shift to clean energy and a climate-solutions oriented financial system. He can lead Canada in a march forward with the rest of the world toward a prosperous new economy while the U.S. turns backward.

ABOUT ENVIRONMENTAL DEFENCE (environmentaldefence.ca): Environmental Defence is a leading Canadian environmental advocacy organization that works with government, industry and individuals to defend clean water, a safe climate and healthy communities.

