Wallabies coach Eddie Jones is scheduled to participate in an in-person interview for the role of Japan’s head coach in early November.

Key points: Eddie Jones is reportedly on the way out as Wallabies coach after just nine months in the role

Eddie Jones is reportedly on the way out as Wallabies coach after just nine months in the role Jones denied he did an online interview with Japanese rugby before the World Cup, but the ABC can confirm it happened

Jones denied he did an online interview with Japanese rugby before the World Cup, but the ABC can confirm it happened Jones led Japan from 2012 to 2015, before moving to England and then back to the Wallabies in January this year

Jones will be one of three candidates to meet with a Japanese selection panel after round one interviews were conducted online.

As reported during the Rugby World Cup, Jones did a Zoom interview in August, just days before the Wallabies played their final warm-up game against France.

Jones, who coached Japan from 2012 to 2015, denied he did the interview, but the ABC can confirm it did take place.

After the Wallabies’ loss to Wales, he said he took “umbrage” at being asked whether he had applied for the role and said he would leave the post-match press conference if that line of questioning continued.

On his arrival back to Australia from France on Thursday night, Jones again reiterated his commitment to Australian rugby as rumours of his departure continued to swirl.

Rugby Australia has not spoken about the rumours, although chief executive Phil Waugh said during the tournament, “Eddie is committed for a long time”.

The Wallabies crashed out of the pool stages of the World Cup after losses to Fiji and Wales, marking the first time Australia has failed to make the knockout stages in the history of the tournament.

The Japanese Rugby Football Union (JRFU) is operating on the understanding that Jones has a clause in his contract with Rugby Australia that allows him to be released after the World Cup.

The ABC understands Jones expressed strong interest in the role, even before his online interview in August.

Jones, who also coached England from 2015 until returning to lead the Wallabies in January, led Japan to a historic upset win over South Africa at the 2015 World Cup.

Jamie Joseph, who took over from Jones in 2016, announced in July that he would step away after the World Cup in France, where the Brave Blossoms failed to get out of a tough group that included Argentina and England.

The JRFU began its process shortly after his announcement.

It is understood that Jones is the preferred candidate of JRFU president Masato Tsuchida, who sits on the selection panel.

Japan has been open about ambitious plans for rugby and willingness to finance the game’s future.

The ABC understands Jones is frustrated with the high-performance model in Australia and delays in implementing Rugby Australia’s plans to move to a centralised system similar to Irish rugby, which is run by Australian performance director David Nucifora.