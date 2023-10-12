Eddie Murphy is facing off with angry geese, enchanted ceramic Christmas villagers and one havoc-wreaking elf in the first trailer for Candy Cane Lane.

Prime Video released the teaser for Eddie Murphy’s first holiday film on Thursday, offering a fuller look at the adventure comedy where Christmas wishes go awry. The film reunites the actor and comedian with director Reginald Hudlin and producer Brian Grazer for the first time since 1992’s Boomerang.

Murphy stars as Chris Carver, a man on a mission to win his annual Christmas home decoration contest — a desire not shared by his rather exasperated family. But when he and his youngest daughter stumble upon a Christmas store, his dream of “the best Christmas ever” — winning the contest — becomes a nightmare after an elf named Pepper (Jillian Bell) grants his wish, literally.

“What’s Christmas without a little terror?” she asks Chris before waving away the rather long terms and conditions on his receipt from her store. “Oh, ignore all the fine print. Honestly, it’s like you’re signing your life away.”

Now Chris and his family must face down Pepper’s magic spell, which has brought the 12 Days of Christmas to life. With each new “day” wreaking a new kind of havoc on the town, Chris, his wife Carol (Tracee Ellis Ross) and their three children race against the clock to break Pepper’s spell. In the process, they must battle deviously magical characters — and Chris’ bad wishes — to save Christmas.

“Hold up. That was your wish?” Genneya Walton, who portrays one of Chris’ children, asks him. “Not like, I don’t know, world peace?”

Candy Cane Lane was written by Kelly Younger and inspired by his own experiences on Candy Cane Lane in El Segundo, California.

Directed by Hudlin, produced by Murphy, Grazer, Karen Lunder, Charisse Hewitt-Webster and executive produced by Doug Merrifield, the film also stars Thaddeus J. Mixson, Ken Marino, Nick Offerman, Robin Thede, Chris Redd, Madison Thomas, Anjelah Johnson-Reyes, Lombardo Boyar, D.C. Young Fly, Danielle Pinnock, Timothy Simons, Riki Lindhome and Stephen Tobolowsky.

Candy Cane Lane releases on Prime Video globally on Dec. 1.