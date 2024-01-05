Nketiah is a product of the Arsenal academy

Crystal Palace are interested in signing Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah, but a deal for the England forward looks difficult as the Gunners are unlikely to let him leave this month.

The Eagles have been admirers of Nketiah, 24, for a long time and were interested in signing him last season under former manager Patrick Vieira.

Nketiah has been competing with Gabriel Jesus for a place in Mikel Arteta’s side this season and has scored six goals and provided four assists in 26 appearances so far in 2023-24.

Arsenal have been linked with Brentford striker Ivan Toney, whose manager Thomas Frank has said only an “unbelievable” offer could prise the 27-year-old away from the Bees.

Palace, who drew 0-0 with Everton in the FA Cup on Thursday, have scored 22 goals in 20 Premier League games this season.

They face Arsenal at Emirates Stadium in their next league game on Saturday, 20 January.