Bandai Namco has released Tekken 8’s opening cinematic to whet fans’ appetite for the game as its release date draws ever closer. The publisher also confirmed that long-time favorite Eddy Gordo will kick off the roster of Season 1 DLC fighters.

The intro cinematic is impressively rendered and, in true Tekken fashion, utterly absurd. In addition to seeing the main cast throwdown with implausible displays of martial arts, we even see them engage in a full-on battle reminiscent of the Wakanda fight in Avengers: Infinity War.

The video concludes with the reveal that Eddy Gordo is joining the roster this spring. Since his first appearance in Tekken 3, Eddy has been both beloved and reviled for his extremely effective use of Capoeira, so we’re excited to see new tricks he has up his sleeves.

In a neat behind-the-scenes twist, the trailer shows off some of the motion capture and animation that went into bringing Eddy into the current generation of Tekken. Eddy is the first of four characters that will be added to Tekken 8 throughout the year for purchasers of the Year 1 Season Pass or owners of the Deluxe, Ultimate, or Collector’s Editions of the game in which the pass is included.

Tekken 8 launches on January 26 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. You can read our impressions of the game’s Story mode and Arcade mode here.