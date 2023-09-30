Saw X, the latest installment in the hit horror franchise, has so many screams in it that it led to one of the film’s editors getting the police called on him by a neighbor.

Director Kevin Greutert told NME in an interview published online Friday that first assistant editor Steve Forn was working at his office in North Hollywood when Los Angeles police showed up, knocking on his door.

At the time, the filmmaker said he was finishing the sound design for one particularly intense scene, which involved a character trying to escape an “eye vacuum trap,” and had the volume too loud.

“There was a knock at the door,” Greutert said. “We have the doorbell [camera] video of the police walking up, [Forn answering the door], and the police saying, ‘The neighbors [have been] calling and saying someone’s being tortured to death in here.’”

The director said Forn told police, “‘Actually, I’m just working on a movie. … You can come in and see it if you want?’ The cops started laughing. They said, ‘We want to but, you know, you’re all right.’ It must have been a pretty realistic performance.”

Saw X, which is currently ranking higher than any other movie in the franchise, sees Tobin Bell return as Jigsaw killer John Kramer. As he travels to Mexico for a risky and experimental medical procedure in hopes of a miracle cure for his terminal cancer, he quickly learns that the entire operation is a scam and seeks twisted justice for those who wronged him.

After hearing about the whole incident, Greutert added that he thought it ended up being a “pretty funny story. … Plus Steve is such a mild-mannered guy. I can only imagine the look on his face when he realized what was happening.”

Saw X hit theaters Friday.