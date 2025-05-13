Edmonton Elks‘ All-Star offensive lineman Mark Korte has signed a three-year contract extension with the football club which will run to the end of the 2027 CFL season.

Korte was drafted fourth overall by the Ottawa Redblacks in 2018. He signed with the Elks in 2022 and is entering his fourth season in green and gold.

Korte said he believes in the new vision of the organization led by president and CEO Chris Morris along with general manager and vice-president of football operations Ed Hervey and head coach Mark Kilam.

“It’s been a very good picture of a vision from the top and working its way through the whole organization,” Korte said. “You’ve seen the hype throughout the city and the people are loving it.

“The honeymoon is over. Now we’re in training camp and we’re getting ready for the season as players and coaches. We need to get things on the right track, so that’s the next mission ahead is get to winning.”

In 2024, Korte was named a West Division All-Star after leading an offensive line unit to the fewest sacks in the CFL (29) and the most rushing yards (2,365).

Korte played the last two-and-a-half seasons at centre. He will move over to left guard for the returning David Beard who signed a deal to rejoin the Elks in the off-season after spending parts of three seasons with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

The Elks will hold Fan Day on Saturday at the Emerald Hills Sports Pavilion in Sherwood Park from 10 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.

The Elks will play their first pre-season game on May 24 on the road against the Calgary Stampeders.