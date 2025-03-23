Edmonton Mayor Amarjeet Sohi will be running for the Liberal Party of Canada in the federal election, which was called Sunday.

Sohi was expected to run, and issued a statement saying he had been asked. But he had not confirmed that he would be doing so.

On Sunday, the Liberal Party issued a nomination notice stating Sohi would be running in the Edmonton Southeast constituency.

Sohi previously served as a Liberal MP for Edmonton Mill Woods from 2015 to 2019. That constituency has since been split into two new ridings: Edmonton Southeast and Edmonton Gateway.

Liberal Leader Mark Carney announced Sunday morning the election will happen on April 28.

A city spokesperson told CBC News earlier this week that a member of city council can run for federal or provincial office, without having to take a leave of absence.

If they’re elected, however, then they will have to resign from council, the city said. Council would then appoint a councillor to serve as chief elected official until the end of the term, to make sure the mayoral office is not vacant.