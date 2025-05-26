A mural painted on the windows of The Cabin Pub + Party in the downtown core is celebrating the Edmonton Oilers and turning heads in the process.

Award-winning Sri Lankan artist, Lalith Senanayake, and his son Don, have been working on the artwork together.

“We are Oilers fans. We like the Oilers team. My favourite player is (Connor) McDavid,” Lalith said.

It all started a couple weeks ago with a simple concept: capture a historic time in Edmonton Oilers hockey. The team is currently has a 2-1 series lead in the best-of-seven Western Conference Finals matchup with the Dallas Stars.

Game 4 will be in Edmonton on Tuesday.

“This is…for their victory to get the Stanley Cup home, so we’re doing this as their celebration,” Don said.

Oilers superstars like McDavid and Leon Draisaitl have been painted on the glass along with the team’s mascot Hunter.

“You just give a chance for people to see the amazing work it is and how a lot of effort is put to it,” Don said.

The pub on Jasper Avenue and 116 Street said the mural is getting a lot of attention.

“People who are just passing by are saying, ‘Oh my God this is so amazing,” said Pankaj Sor, one of the owners of The Cabin.

“They’re loving it — people are taking pictures.”

The mural should be done in a few days.