The Edmonton Oilers have signed defenceman Ty Emberson to a two-year contract extension, the NHL club announced Saturday.
The contract carries an average annual value of US$1.3 million.
Emberson dressed in 76 games during his first season in Edmonton, scoring two goals and dishing out 11 assists while averaging 15:07 time on ice per game.
The 24-year-old was acquired from the San Jose Sharks last off-season.
Emberson was a third-round pick (73rd overall) of Arizona in 2018 but made his NHL debut in 2023-24 with San Jose.
The six-foot, 193-pound Emberson has 23 points (three goals, 20 assists) in 106 career games across two seasons in the NHL.
