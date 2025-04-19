The Edmonton Oilers have signed defenceman Ty Emberson to a two-year contract extension, the NHL club announced Saturday.

The contract carries an average annual value of US$1.3 million.

Emberson dressed in 76 games during his first season in Edmonton, scoring two goals and dishing out 11 assists while averaging 15:07 time on ice per game.

The 24-year-old was acquired from the San Jose Sharks last off-season.



Edmonton Oilers defenceman Ty Emberson (49) is congratulated by teammates after scoring against the San Jose Sharks during the first period of an NHL hockey game in San Jose, Calif., Wednesday, April 16, 2025.



Emberson was a third-round pick (73rd overall) of Arizona in 2018 but made his NHL debut in 2023-24 with San Jose.

The six-foot, 193-pound Emberson has 23 points (three goals, 20 assists) in 106 career games across two seasons in the NHL.