A city peace officer is facing serious charges, including impersonating an Edmonton Police Service officer and sexual assault.

Kyle Edmund Boozan worked as a City of Edmonton peace officer but Global News has confirmed the 34-year-old was arrested earlier in July.

He’s charged with four offences and accused of falsely representing himself as a police officer, using a badge, uniform or equipment that is likely to deceive people between May 1and July 6.

A court document listing the charges laid said Boozan used that impersonation to obtain a key to a woman’s home.

He’s charged with allegedly breaking into a woman’s apartment and sexually assaulting her on July 6.

Neither the City of Edmonton nor the Edmonton Police Service issued media releases or notified the public about the alleged impersonation of a police officer.

“That’s the sort of case where the EPS is required to issue a media release — to warn the public about this,” said Edmonton lawyer Tom Engel.

“It involves a law enforcement officer, and for that reason alone, there ought to be a media release.”

On Thursday, the Edmonton Police Service said it is investigating the use of an officer’s uniform in a criminal incident.

“The officer had no knowledge and was not involved in the incident in any way, nor is the officer subject to any disciplinary process in this matter,” EPS said in a statement to Global News. “We are currently working through the investigation and supporting the victim and our officer.”

EPS said because there’s an ongoing investigation and publication ban covering some of the details in the case, no other information was available.

The City of Edmonton declined to comment on the story, citing the ongoing police investigation. The city also did not say whether Boozan remains employed as a peace officer with the municipality.

Global News has learned that prior to being a peace officer with the city, Boozan worked at the Edmonton Remand Centre. His next court date is Aug. 6.