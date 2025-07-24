The Edmonton Police Service is searching for an alleged sex offender who they fear is trying to flee the country.

On Wednesday night, police said Prabhjeet Singh, 21, removed the ankle bracelet that was placed on him for monitoring.

Singh was being monitored in relation to an incident involving a minor that took place in May of this year.

He is expected in court on July 29 and there are concerns he may attempt to flee the country, police said.

His last known location was in a rural area (Range Road 195) near Sherwood Park, in Lamont County, on Sunday, July 20.

Singh is six feet tall, 173 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Singh has ties to India and may be trying to make his way there, EPS said.

Anyone who encounters him is advised not to approach and to immediately contact police.

Anyone with any information about Singh’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.

Anonymous information can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.