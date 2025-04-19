A grass fire that broke out east of Edmonton on Saturday has prompted the closure of a portion of Anthony Henday Drive.

In a news release issued just after 1:30 p.m., Strathcona County RCMP said part of the ring road “and most connecting roads and highways” would be closed in all directions between Baseline Road and Wye Road.”

The RCMP said officers were alerted to the blaze just before 12:30 p.m.

Shortly after 2 p.m., the RCMP provided an update and said Anthony Henday Drive was being closed from Wye Road to Highway 16, “with part of Highway 16 in the area expected to close as well.”

“The fire is spreading rapidly, aided by current wind conditions, and more closures are to be expected,” police said. “The public is asked to please avoid the area and plan your travels accordingly.”

On Friday night, a different grass fire spurred the closure of a section of highway east of Edmonton after that blaze had spread to the Ukrainian Cultural Heritage Village.

The fire east of Elk Island National Park was later contained and Highway 16 was reopened. That fire prompted evacuation orders for some homes in the area, which were later lifted.

Ukrainian Cultural Heritage Village catches fire east of Edmonton

