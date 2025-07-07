For more than a year, Jessa Lynch has been waiting for someone to be held accountable for her 13-year-old son’s death.

On May 29, 2024, Adam “AJ” Edhi was riding his bicycle when he was fatally hit by a vehicle. The vehicle fled the scene and the driver has yet to be found.

“We’re really stuck in the horrific (situation) of it all and we’re not able to move forward,” Lynch said.

Earlier this week, Edmonton police released video footage of a vehicle suspected of being involved in the crash.

The video appears to have been taken from a camera on a building and shows a dark vehicle driving eastbound on 34 Avenue just before 4 a.m.

“The car is an absolute blur,” Lynch said.

Police say they’re looking for a blue 2017 Mazda 3 sedan that would have damage on its front end and driver’s side.



They’re asking for the public’s help identifying the vehicle or driver.

“(The police) can only do so much if people aren’t willing to come forward,” Lynch said.

Mount Royal University justice studies professor Doug King says the callout provides some insight into the investigation.

“It does suggest that the Edmonton Police have come pretty close to exhausting the leads they already have,” King said.

King says releases like this one can solicit tips that lead to an arrest.

Edhi’s family is imploring someone to share what they know. More than a year after the tragedy, they say they can’t grieve his loss until they get some answers.

“We’ve had enough torture and we need justice to move forward,” said Ellen Metcalfe, Edhi’s grandmother.

Anyone with information is asked to call EPS or Crime Stoppers.